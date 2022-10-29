Amelia Gray Hamlin got in touch with her Scottish side for a recent photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Top supermodel Amelia Gray Hamlin started a new fashion trend yesterday as she shared a photo wearing a chic plaid kilt that showed off her stunning model figure.

She paired the statement skirt with a tight-fitting black top that offered an opportune glimpse of her toned tummy.

Amelia’s dark, raven-colored hair was straightened with a striking center part, placing all the attention on her flawless face, including her thin, fashion-forward eyebrows.

While Amelia is best known for her stoic smolder, the model was all smiles in one of the snaps to unveil a bold accessory on her tooth.

The 21-year-old has clearly made a name for herself, no longer living under the shadow of her Hollywood star parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

“Tehehehe luv my new kilt,” she wrote on the first photo.

Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

The second photo gave her 1.3M followers a head-to-toe look at the whole ensemble.

Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin breathtaking in denim for BOSS partnership

As one of the top working models in the industry, it’s no surprise that Amelia associates herself with many fashion brands.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In an Instagram Post shared earlier this month, the former girlfriend of Scott Disick looked fabulous wearing an all-denim ensemble to promote the clothing line BOSS by Hugo Boss.

Beyond being an ambassador for the brand, Amelia has chosen to live in alignment with the company’s core values.

To make that point, she tagged the post, “Thank you @boss 4 making me feel like the most confident BOSS woman ever… in the most special archival piece.. #beyourownboss #ad.”

There’s no denying that Amelia loves her denim, but as a recent photo proved, she can also rock latex like a queen.

Amelia Gray Hamlin rocked skintight black latex bodysuit for daring shoot

Amelia really flexed her modeling skills and showed off her enviable physique in a photo shoot earlier this month, wearing a skintight black latex bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots by Sonora.

The gorgeous young celebrity posed alongside multi-talented musician and model Gabbriette Bechtel, who donned a contrasting red bodysuit.

Everything but her face was concealed under the shiny fabric, including her signature jet-black locks.

While Amelia has referred to 2021 as “The year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically,” it appears 2022 was a year of awakening and growth for the young star.