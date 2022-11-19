Amelia Gray Hamlin showed off her flexibility in a flowing skirt. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin stunned in an all-black outfit and showed off her flexibility.

The outfit included a flowing black skirt that was high-waisted and draped down to Amelia’s ankles. Amelia paired the skirt with a black crop top with short sleeves over a long-sleeved white and black striped shirt.

The social media star completed the look with chunky white and blue sneakers and long black socks that went up to her mid-shin.

Amelia accessorized with dark sunglasses, which gave her outfit an extra edge. Her brown hair was parted in the middle and flowed over her shoulders and back.

The influencer posed with her leg propped up and leaning over to practice her flexibility. The series of photos showed her in a variety of stunning poses.

Amelia’s overall look was chic, fashionable, and confident. She posted the photos to Instagram on Friday.

Amelia Gray Hamlin promotes a clothing brand

Amelia has had successful partnerships with many brands, and one of them is BOSS. The star posted a stunning series of photos to promote the brand.

The model looked amazing in a long and strapless jean dress that showed off her sculpted shoulders. She paired the dress with close-toed white heels over black socks that read, “BOSS.”

Her hair was slicked back and parted in the middle and her makeup was beautiful. Her makeup included soft eyeshadow, pointed eyebrows, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips.

Amelia captioned her post, “Thank you @boss 4 making me feel like the most confident BOSS woman ever… in the most special archival piece.”

The post earned over 40,000 likes. It’s clear that BOSS is lucky to have Amelia on board to promote its products.

Amelia Gray Hamlin was incredible in a green crochet skirt

Amelia posted a gorgeous look in a long crochet skirt that allowed some of the star’s skin to peek through. She paired the skirt with a small and shimmery red top that featured a plunging neckline.

The outfit highlighted the influencer’s sculpted physique and toned abs. A little tattoo was also visible on her left side.

Amelia had long black hair for this look, which flowed all the way past her hips. Her makeup was soft and understated, with a touch of mascara, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips.

Amelia showed off other incredible outfits in the same post, and the last one showed her in a matching outfit with the stunning model Adhel Bol.

Amelia included in her caption, “with my sweeeet @adhel_bol.”

The stunning series of photos earned over 24,000 likes.