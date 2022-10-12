Amelia Gray enjoys a snack in busty denim tube dress

Amelia Gray stuns fans as she enjoys herself in busty tube dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Amelia Gray looked absolutely stunning while wearing a denim tube dress.

The model promoted Hugo Boss, a high fashion brand, in an archival piece.

Amelia posted multiple photos in the Hugo Boss dress while in her car, as well as pictures of her eating at their event.

She wore a tea-length denim tube dress with white vertical stitching that ran along the front of the dress, mimicking a corset. The top of the dress fit particularly snug, giving the high-fashion model a busty appearance.

The natural beauty kept her makeup light. Her eyebrows, a prominent feature for the top model, were drawn thin and straight to give the look a more editorial appeal.

Amelia opted for no accessories but instead wore chunky white heels with black ankle socks that said “Boss” in big white lettering.

She kept her hair simple and put it in a bun with a center part.

In her Instagram post, she thanked the brand saying, “Thank you @boss 4 making me feel like the most confident BOSS woman ever… in the most special archival piece..”

Amelia Gray had great time at the Hugo Boss party

Amelia wore the archival piece to the Hugo Boss party Tuesday night. The party was to celebrate the opening of their newest flagship store. The event took place at the BOSS Flagship Store in London.

The event, hosted by Naomi Campbell, had many celebrities in attendance, including Anthony Joshua, Noah Beck, and Joe Sugg. Everyone in attendance sported the Hugo Boss brand as a way of staying on theme. According to the Daily Mail, Amelia attended the party with Jordan Barrett, a fellow model.

Hugo Boss made sure to keep their high-profile guests entertained, including Santan Dave, a musician and rapper, as their musical guest for the event.

Amelia Gray’s eyebrow-raising appearance choices

Amelia Gray made a big change to her look and shaved her eyebrows off. As the latest celebrity to ditch their eyebrows, she documented the whole ordeal for Interview magazine.

She previously bleached her thick eyebrows blonde, originally unveiling them in September of last year. However, she decided to bite the bullet and shave her eyebrows for Interview’s Tik Tok.

In the video, someone remarked that, “Dreams do come true,” off camera, and Amelia responded: “They really do. I’ve really been wanting to shave them, but only for Mel.”