Amber Massey arrested: Instagram star and mommy blogger charged with ‘family violence’ assault in Denton County

Amber Massey’s mugshot after her arrest on family violence charges. Pic credit: Denton County Jail Records

Influencer and mommy blogger Amber Massey was arrested on charges of family violence earlier this week.

The mom-of-five was booked on Monday and released on citation in Denton County, TX, according to jail records obtained by Monsters & Critics.

Her mugshot showed her wearing a white towel hoodie and without make-up. The booking details reveal she was booked on a charge of Assault Class C Family Violence by Argyle PD. It also gave her height as 5’7, weight as 128lbs, hair color as brown and eye color as blue.

Massey’s arrest comes less than a week after her firefighter husband Jordan underwent spinal surgery, which she documented on her Instagram page, with her most recent post showing him standing with her and their kids after arriving home.

The social media star has nearly a million followers on her Instagram, where she posts regular photos and updates about her family’s lives along with promoting various products.

She also runs the ‘motherhood and lifestyle’ blog The Massey Spot, which includes sponsored posts from the likes of Walmart, along with a YouTube channel.

Massey’s Denton County Jail Records search, which reveals her booking details. Pic credit: Denton County Jail Search

Massey and Jordan — who is also on Instagram, with 20,000 followers — share five kids, twins Parker and Jolie, Baker Bree, Brady and Baylor.

This story is still developing, so stay tuned for updates…