Amanda Steele is mainly known for her YouTube channel as well as being an important social media personality.

However, Steele is much more than that. She signed with IMG Models back in 2016, has collaborated with Quay Australia for an exclusive sunglass line, and starred in a TV show titled Paradise City.

She recently looked incredible, promoting new pieces of her own clothing brand, which she called STEELE.

The social media personality put on a plunging black latex corset top with an incredible and super-flattering squared neck.

Steele paired this top with a matching pair of shiny pants.

Her long black hair remained slicked back to draw attention to her fierce makeup look.

Amanda Steele looks fierce in all-black outfits for her own clothing brand

Her brows were lighter than her hair, and she also put black eyeliner all around her gorgeous eyes and a nude lip.

Steele later changed into a silk unsymmetrical long skirt. On her right side, the skirt reached all the way down to her ankles, while on the left, it had a high slit that allowed her to show some skin.

Her makeup and hair remained the same. However, she added a pair of chic knee-high leather black boots.

Steele posted some promotional pictures of these pieces on her Instagram to share with her over 2.5 million and captioned this post, “The Trinity Collection is LIVE NOW @steele shop link in bio xx.”

Amanda Steele talks about how YouTube led her to fashion

Steele started her YouTube channel over ten years ago, in 2010, posting a lot of beauty and fashion-related content.

Steele spoke with Issuu and told them how much she loves that this is what she gets to do for a living, “Starting out on YouTube, I was just a girl who had big dreams. I had no idea my YouTube channel would actually get me here, but I always have dreamt of becoming who I am now.”

She further shared, “I am just so proud of how far I’ve come and how I’m living out my dreams.”

Steele also talked about her clothing line STEELE and how the whole purpose of it is to make people who wear the items feel “sexy, confident, smart” while trying to keep it as gender-neutral as possible.

You can now get all of the pieces she was wearing in the promotional shoot on the brand’s official website.