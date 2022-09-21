Amanda Steele in plunging diamond corset for a night out

Amanda Steele smiles for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Amanda Steele wore an incredible diamond corset for a night out.

The YouTuber looked amazing in recently shared pictures with a dark but fancy look.

Steele attended Patrizia Pepe’s secret party to celebrate Milan Fashion Week.

She put on a classic black jumpsuit with thin straps but elevated this look more by placing a shiny diamond corset on top, snatching her waist.

Moving on to accessories, she wore a thick silver chain necklace and a black handbag.

For shoes, she opted for some simple, heeled sandals.

Amanda Steele stuns for Patrizia Pepe’s secret party

The 23-year-old bleached her eyebrows and dazzled her eyes with a dark smokey eye look and a nude lip.

Her black long hair was styled in very loose waves with a lot of volume, as she posed for the camera in the back of a car.

Steele shared a set of pictures on her Instagram, which now has 2.6 million followers, and captioned this post. “LAST NIGHT W/ @patriziapepe

#PatriziaPepeSecretParty 🖤”

Amanda Steele talks about her career

Amanda Steele began her career as a YouTuber and she now has grown into becoming a fashion icon.

Her channel, previously called MakeUpByMandy24, and now named just like her, started because of her love for fashion and makeup, which inspired her to try it out herself. The channel now has over 2.55 million subscribers, and she posts vlogs, get ready with me, try on hauls, as well as some fun challenges.

Talking with Jamo Magazine, Steele said that growing up in the public eye has made her realize that she needs to focus on herself and not what people think, which helps her connect with her audience best.

“Ever since I could remember, I wanted to be a fashion designer. … I struggled with finding stylish outfits for the age I was at, so I made it a goal of mine to one day create my own clothes since I couldn’t find what I was looking for elsewhere,” she told Jamo.

But besides making YouTube videos, she also has a lot of other projects going on. She makes content online, as well as being the CEO of her own clothing brand named Steele.

She believes her brand is different from others because it offers sophisticated pieces that are also more affordable.

Social media has played a massive role in Steele’s success, and she knows it. She continues to grow her online presence and do what she loves the most, which is anything related to fashion and beauty.