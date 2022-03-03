Amanda Seyfried wows in cobalt blue Oscar de la Renta minidress on The Dropout red carpet

Actress Amanda Seyfried wore a stunning blue dress on the red carpet for The Dropout premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Amanda Seyfried, Oscar de la Renta, and cobalt blue velvet made for the perfect vision on the red carpet for The Dropout premiere last Thursday.

The Mamma Mia star walked the carpet for the premiere of the new Hulu series, which she stars in as real-life fraudster Elizabeth Holmes.

Seyfried wore a blue velvet mini dress with puffy sleeves

The Academy award-nominated actress dazzled the carpet in an Oscar de la Renta off-the-shoulder blue dress that featured a cinched top with big, elbow-length sleeves. She finished off the look with shiny silver stilettos and a slicked-back hairstyle.

Seyfried posted a photo of her look to her Instagram followers, primarily thanking the team that helped her put it all together – including her dress designer, stylist, makeup artist, and hairstylist.

“Too many thanks to @oscardelarenta @elizabethstewart11 @genevieveherr & @robertvetica for helping me back onto the red carpet for The Dropout premiere,” she wrote.

A look at Seyfried in her new series The Dropout

The Dropout, which premieres on the streaming service Hulu on March 3rd, follows the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. The show documents the rise and fall of Holmes, played by Amanda Seyfried, as she becomes the world’s youngest self-made billionaire and how she loses it all in the “blink of an eye.”

The series stems from the podcast “The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial,” which dropped last year and takes listeners inside the courtroom while breaking down all of the evidence involved in her trial. The Hulu series will now allow viewers to follow the story of Holmes and watch as she develops the healthcare technology that put millions of patients at risk.

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Seyfried mentioned that she had been a listener of the podcast prior to filming for the show. When asked by Meyers if Seyfried knew anything about Holmes, she said, “I did because I listened to The Dropout. I was into podcasts and I was sitting around and I listened to it and I was like wow, this is fascinating – and then I went on my judgy way – and then this comes up a year and a half later.”

Seyfried stated that she felt incredibly lucky to be able to play such a complex, real-life character. “As actors we’re all human,” Seyfriend said. “And our ability to be compassionate is hopefully working. What a complicated person to be able to play. I feel so lucky. I don’t know anything about her but her story is as fascinating or more than it was before.”

Amanda Seyfried Felt Connected to Elizabeth Holmes While Filming The Dropout

Watch this video on YouTube

Meyers also mentioned the fact that Seyfried has never played a real-life, living character before. Seyfried said that since she was the same age as Holmes, she felt extremely connected to her.

“It really connected me to her because we were contemporaries. We were brought up in the same world where the same movies were playing and we knew the same music. It really tied me to her,” she explained.

Along with Seyfried, the star-studded series also includes Kate McKinnon, Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Dylan Minnette, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

The Dropout premieres on Hulu on March 3.