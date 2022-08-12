Amanda Seyfried shows off legs in short shorts and red bottom heels

Amanda Seyfried was spotted in New York wearing a black dress and red bottoms. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark Media

Amanda Seyfried was spotted in the streets of New York in a little black dress and red bottom heels.

The Mean Girls actress was in New York, where she and her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, share an apartment.

Amanda wore a sleeveless black dress with a vest and strappy Christian Louboutin heels.

Her blonde hair was freshly blown out with loose curls in a center part.

The natural beauty opted for light makeup, including mascara and rosy blush which complimented her porcelain skin.

Amanda smiled as she entered a nearby building with security following closely behind her.

Amanda Seyfried in a little black dress. Pic credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

The actress recently made headlines when she opened up about feeling pressure to undress on set at the age of 19.

Amanda Seyfried discusses uncomfortable situations at age 19

Amanda Seyfried sat down with Porter, where she discussed her recent role as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. She also talked about her work ethic as an actor and uncomfortable situations as a teenager in Hollywood.

Amanda said that while she has had some luck, she also works hard at what she does. Amanda shared, “I’ve never gone a day without feeling like I’ve worked really hard.”

She continued, “I have no entitlement. I mean, I’m entitled to respect, I think; we all are. But I have no entitlement issues. I have many strokes of luck and a lot of hard work and a lot of being in the right place at the right time. I understand all of that.”

Amanda also discussed the darker side of Hollywood, which has been plagued with scandals involving sexual harassment, misconduct and exploitation since the industry began.

Amanda revealed, “Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Amanda Seyfried stars in Hulu’s The Dropout

Amanda Seyfried starred as Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu anthology, The Dropout.

SNL alum Kate McKinnon was originally slated to play the disgraced CEO but was replaced by Amanda.

The series also stars Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Amanda received critical acclaim for the series and a nomination for an Emmy as a candidate for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award.

The Dropout is streaming on Hulu.