Amanda Seyfried opens up about regretting nude scene at 19, didn’t want to ‘upset’ anyone

Amanda Seyfried’s career began when she was only 11 years old and began modeling, and from there, skyrocketed to where she is today.

Her role as Karen in Mean Girls pushed her into the spotlight at only 18, where her character became known for her quirky weather-predicting ability.

Amanda also starred as Lilly Kane in Veronica Mars and Sarah Henrickson on Big Love, along with appearances in Jennifer’s Body, Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables, and more.

Though she has built a name for herself, things weren’t always on her terms.

In a recent interview with Porter, she revealed that she often did things for work to keep from upsetting anyone, including going nude or nearly nude on sets.

She also revealed that the scenes made her uncomfortable, but she didn’t want to miss out on other opportunities as a result of not doing the scenes.

Amanda Seyfried on nude scenes and Mean Girls

Taking a look back at her roles, the actress mused, “Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Fortunately for Amanda, she advised she was “pretty unscathed” from her experience despite the awkward situations and lack of on-set intimacy coordinators.

Along with the uncomfortable situations, Amanda has opened up in the past about her role in Mean Girls and how people reacted to her character, who believed that her breasts could predict when it would rain.

Amanda noted she “always felt really grossed out by” fans that would ask if her power was real or not. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”

Despite these unfortunate situations and the struggles of being a young star, Amanda has risen above it and received awards nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Mank in 2021 and 2022 Emmy nominations for her role in The Dropout.

Amanda Seyfried’s confidence contributed to her respected career

Amanda is now at a point in her career where people acknowledge and respect her; as she told Porter, she feels “a respect level that I have never felt so fully” regarding her career as an actress.

She added, “It has nothing to do with any level of fame or recognition or critical acclaim. Whatever it is, it’s not because of Mank, it’s not because of The Dropout, it’s not about having seen my movies. I’m respected because I’m 36 years old and I know the who f**k I am.”

Along with knowing who she is, fame is a beast that Amanda seems to have tamed after all this time.

Though fame can be “weird” and even scary, Amanda says she is “actually not afraid of it now.”