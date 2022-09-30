Amanda Seyfried goes topless under jacket for throwback Thursday

Amanda Seyfried is showing a topless throwback wearing an open blazer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Amanda Seyfried is throwing it back for some stylish photos on her social media.

Amanda took to social media to join the tradition of Throwback Thursday.

She treated her 5.5 million fans and followers on Instagram to a shoot from a few months ago. And although the pictures were quite recent, they still constituted a TBT share.

The actress shared two black-and-white photos from an old shoot with Mark Seliger.

Amanda appeared stripped down and natural with minimal makeup and natural waves.

She wore a black leather jacket with multiple zippers, with the main one unzipped. She placed one hand near her chest bone and let the other fall to her side. Amanda paired the black leather jacket with a black mini skirt.

Amanda Seyfried poses topless under leather jacket

The throwback shared by Amanda was from a spread in Hero magazine.

Amanda rocked head-to-toe black with a Prada leather jacket and a satin miniskirt, also by the Italian designer.

She kept the caption simple, informing fans that the post was for Throwback Thursday.

Amanda interviewed to accompany the editorial shoot as she sat down with James Norton, her co-star from the 2021 film Things Heard & Seen.

Amanda Seyfried talks about portraying Elizabeth Holmes

Amanda Seyfriend portrayed Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Silicon Valley CEO who made promises she couldn’t keep. Elizabeth’s story riveted the nation, and Amanda got selected to play the entrepreneur in The Dropout, a Hulu series.

James asked Amanda how she stepped into the role and mimicked Elizabeth’s distinct mannerisms in the Hero interview.

Amanda said, “It wasn’t as conscious – but that is what it was. I was able to hide. I had so much information at my fingertips with her, so much footage to watch, so it was about really absorbing her mannerisms and a different physicality, which really adds to the thrill of embodying somebody else.”

SNL alum Kate McKinnon was originally attached to the project, a fact that Amanda referenced in the interview.

Amanda explained, “People connected me with a body language expert to read her deposition body language, and I spoke to old friends of hers. It was all there already because it was supposed to be Kate McKinnon for two years.”

But it seems that Kate’s former presence motivated the actress.

She added, “They’d been developing and writing, and then all of a sudden I slid into the hot seat, and everything was already available to me. I just had to spend the time doing it, which was just the most exciting thing. I’ve never wanted to study harder.”