Amanda Ribas enjoyed a well-deserved beach day after winning a UFC fight over the weekend.

The Brazilian native competed against Viviane Araujo in the Women’s flyweight division at UFC 285 on Saturday.

The UFC fighter made headlines because Amanda only competed one time in 2022. Therefore, her return to the ring was highly-anticipated, and she didn’t disappoint.

After winning the fight, Amanda headed down south to her native Brazil.

Amanda hit the beach in Arraial do Cabo, sharing a two-part carousel from her adventures.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two pictures, posted on Instagram, where Amanda has 2.4 million followers, showed the winning fighter on the beach in paradise.

Amanda Ribas enjoys time on the beach after a weekend win

The first picture showed Amanda standing on her tippy toes while soaking up the sun on a white sand beach.

She wore sunglasses to protect her eyes from harmful UV rays, and her wet hair fell to one side.

Amanda donned a white bikini, which looked to be made with a breathable material. The athlete had a pop of color, thanks to her fire-red manicure.

In the second image, Amanda posed differently as she smiled with a hat in her hand. Her light brown tresses blew in the wind as the ocean breeze added tropical energy to the stunning shot.

Behind Amanda were blue skies and bluish-green waters; the post had vacation vibes for the hard-working athlete.

In a caption accompanying the post, Amanda celebrated her new status in the strawweight and flyweight divisions.

Amanda has become a hot commodity, especially with her significant social media following. The fighter’s success and popularity allowed her to secure a few brand deals.

Amanda Ribas is a Fight Out brand ambassador

Amanda Ribas recently announced an exciting development in her career. As she revealed in a social media post, she became an ambassador for Fight Out.

Fight Out combines Web 3 with blockchain to create exciting new technology for a unique cryptocurrency venture.

The athlete shared a captivating video to reveal the big news about her ambassadorship.

The clip showed Amanda training at the gym and sparring as text promoted the company she fronted.

Amanda’s caption began, “I’m so excited to announce that I’m now an ambassador for @fightoutofficial, a project that rewards users for working out and staying fit!”

She continued, “Staying active and in shape is crucial for me, and I’m thrilled to be part of a project that encourages others to do the same. Don’t miss out on this one! Learn more at @fightoutofficial.”

At 29 years old and in the spotlight, the future looks bright for Amanda.