Amanda Holden in tiny bikini wows fans at 51

Amanda Holden at Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Press Night at the London Palladium. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Actress, model, and TV personality Amanda Holden defies age as she rocks a tiny bikini during her recent excursion to Italy, which was a working vacation.

The 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge had fans and followers reacting in awe of her fit figure and slim look. After she shared several images on social media, commenters praised her for staying in such fantastic shape.

Many people reacted with fire and heart emojis as well as comments talking about Holden’s stunning look as she enjoyed a work vacation.

Amanda Holden shows off tiny bikini from Italy

With nearly two million followers on Instagram, Amanda Holden can usually grab attention with any of the photos and videos she reveals to fans. However, recent shares from the mother of two stirred up plenty of commotion as she modeled a small white bikini.

Holding a large straw hat in one hand, Amanda rested her other hand against a stone wall for an entranceway. She wore her hair in a bun with dark shades, gold jewelry, and sandals as she posed in the strapless white bikini top and tiny bottoms, showing off her slender, tan figure.

The two-piece item, known as the Maine White Mazy Bikini, is courtesy of Melissa Odabash. Also available in black or red, it currently carries a price of £114.00 for the top and £116.00 for the bottoms.

“Hats off to Sicily #TheItalianJob I love it here,” she wrote in her caption as she gave a shout-out to her latest travel location.

Another photo arrived on her IG feed from the Siciliy trip. Seated in a stunning pose on the side rail of a boat, she surveys the scene out on the water.

This time she only wore the white bikini bottoms, keeping an orange and white Rash Vest on as her top.

The item is the Bondi Eco Bikini top from Melissa Odabash, featuring long sleeves with a zip-up front and a price of £166.00 or approximately $202 for those in the United States.

“Is that #Monday I see on the horizon??.. back tmra for @thisisheart ❤️,” her caption says, referencing her return to work as Heart Radio morning show host.

Holden, married to record producer Chris Hughes since 2008, celebrated her 51st birthday this past February. The couple shares daughters Hollie, 10, and Lexi, 16, who sometimes make guest appearances on her Instagram page.

Fans react to 51-year-old’s stunning bikini look

With 1.8 million Instagram followers making up her social media fanbase, Amanda Holden received plenty of positive feedback about her latest photos from Sicily, Italy. Her age-defying white bikini photo received over 33,000 Likes and nearly 500 comments from admirers.

“Gorgeous darling! Fit as hell,” one of her fans commented.

Pic credit: @noholdenback/Instagram

Another follower remarked, “What a body @noholdenback, stunning,” along with several fire emojis for the scorching photo share.

Pic credit: @noholdenback/Instagram

Yet another fan complimented Holden’s figure at 51, suggesting her slim look resembles that of an 18-year-old woman.

Pic credit: @noholdenback/Instagram

While her fit body and sizzling bikini pose drew plenty of comments, many also look forward to seeing Amanda Holden in her newest show.

Based on reports, Holden’s trip to Sicily, Italy, was to film for the upcoming BBC show, The Italian Job. Similar to popular shows in the United States like Property Brothers, the eight-part series features her and Chatty Man’s Alan Carr teaming up in Italy to renovate a property.

Holden previously said of the show: “Alan and I came up with the idea for this show together and approached the BBC as we knew it was the perfect home.”

“We are both very passionate about interior design, and we’ll be very hands-on, injecting some much-needed life into an area of Sicily that’s in need of some Holden & Carr magic,” she commented.

According to BBC, the renovated home will go on sale at the end of the season, with all proceeds going to charity.