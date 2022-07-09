Amanda Holden in skimpy bikini shows off age-defying figure

Amanda Holden at the British Academy Television Awards in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

At 51, Amanda Holden proves that age is just a number while modeling a skimpy bikini on the beach during a recent vacation.

The co-host of the Heart Breakfast radio show and Britain’s Got Talent judge put her trim figure on display in a gorgeous video shot in Sicily.

Just like a previous post in which she posed in a tiny bikini, her latest share also impressed fans as they left all sorts of reactions in admiration of her age-defying look.

Amanda Holden defies age in skimpy bikini video

In a flowy yellow sundress and matching skimpy bikini, Amanda Holden enjoyed some time at the beach during her vacation to Italy. She reposted a TikTok video to her official Instagram page showing fans some of her fun in the sun and water in beautiful Sicily.

Holden’s video opens with her strolling along the beach, sundress flowing in the wind as she looks back toward the camera. Soon after, she’s no longer in the sundress and shows off a tiny yellow bikini as she takes a dip in the ocean.

A final scene in the video has Holden relaxing on a folding beach chair as she adjusts her hat and prepares to get some tanning in. There’s no sultry or relaxing music over the clip but a sound bite of a girl saying, “This is perfect. Perfect, perfect, perfect.”

Based on Holden’s caption, that’s how she’d describe “the weather in Sicily,” adding the hashtags “#PerfectPerfectPerfect.”

It was the latest bikini display to catch fans’ attention from the British radio and TV personality. A few weeks ago, Holden shared several jaw-dropping IG posts wearing a skimpy white bikini while enjoying her trip to Italy.

Fans react to ‘glamorous queen’ in bikini video

Amanda Holden’s fans showed plenty of love for her latest bikini display, leaving over 130 Comments and 9,000-plus Likes as of this report. Among the comments were fans leaving flame and heart emojis, with others adding more descriptive feedback.

“This glamorous queen 👑 is making her entrance on the heaven beach 🏖 that’s what I call perfection @noholdenback 💛💛,” one fan said in praising the 51-year-old’s beautiful display.

Pic credit: @noholdenback/Instagram

Another fan dropped off a comment focused on Holden’s age-defying look, asking if she was sure she’s not 21 years old.

Pic credit: @noholdenback/Instagram

Yet another fan described Holden as “stunningly beautiful” in a comment that featured plenty of emojis to drive home their point.

Pic credit: @noholdenback/Instagram

Holden’s latest video arrived several days after many celebrities paid tribute to National Bikini Day by sharing their best photos and videos featuring two-piece swimwear. Among them were stars including Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, and WWE’s Mandy Rose.