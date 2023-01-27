Amanda Bynes was spotted out and about for the first time since making an exciting announcement earlier this month.

The actress has an exciting year ahead of her, including a potential return to the Nickelodeon show, All That.

But for now, it looks as though Amanda has been enjoying her freedom.

The talented beauty was running errands when the paparazzi spotted her and snapped her image.

The fashion student looked stylish and casual, rocking jeans and a flannel.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It looks like Amanda was given her space, as photographers snapped her picture from afar without getting too close.

Amanda Bynes spotted looking cute and casual

Amanda rocked skinny black jeans that were high-waisted and flattering. She paired the jeans with a white tank top that featured a V-neck. Additionally, she layered the ensemble with a black and red plaid shirt and white Converse sneakers.

The actress carried a green drink in her hand, showing her lengthy acrylics and dark tips. Her hair looked short and was put into a high ponytail with dark bangs pushed to the side.

The 36-year-old has always been fashionable, whether dressing up or dressing down, and that was visible in the images.

Amanda Bynes was spotted out in public. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Amanda has been laying low since her conservatorship of nearly a decade ended in 2022. However, that could change if recent reports regarding a potential reunion are true.

Amanda Bynes confirms reunion with All That cast at ’90s Con

Amanda Bynes confirmed that she would be reuniting with her castmates from All That in March at ’90s Con.

Amanda made a rare statement that was short, sweet, and to the point.

She told PEOPLE, “I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at ’90s Con.”

The event, ’90s Con, is set to occur at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17 to 19.

Other attendees will include Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, and Lori Beth Denberg, all of whom became household names on the ’90s series All That.

As for Amanda, her hands have appeared full with her on-again, off-again lover.

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael’s relationship

Amanda has dated musician Paul Michael since 2020, but the relationship has been tumultuous, to say the least. The two got engaged in March 2020, and she revealed her pregnancy, which did not come to term.

Last year, Amanda made drug allegations against Paul, kicking him out and ending the engagement.

Amanda said of Paul on Instagram, “He vandalized his mom’s home. He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed. His behavior is alarming, and I’m afraid of what he’ll do.”

However, it looks as though the two have reconciled. Last month, Page Six caught the two running errands and wearing matching plaid, appearing to be on again.

Hopefully, 2023 will bring Amanda peace and prosperity.