Amanda Bynes resurfaces with new look after plastic surgery admission

Amanda Bynes has addressed claims that she has resurfaced with a new look as she admits to having some plastic surgery done.

The former What I Like About You star has been working on a comeback following years of putting her mental health first.

There’s no question that Amanda struggled after finding fame at a young age and dealing with a family feud.

At age 37, Amanda’s looking to regain control of her life, which includes changing up her girl-next-door look.

These days, Amanda sports platinum blonde hair, a nose ring, a tattoo on her face, and blue eyebrows.

After a lot of hype about her new look, Amanda has addressed comments on the hot topic.

Taking to TikTok, Amanda got real about the stories she has seen surrounding her and admitted to having plastic surgery on her eyelids.

“I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look. I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds and the corners of my eye, so I don’t have those skin folds anymore,” Amanda expressed.

The She’s The Man starlet also revealed the procedure has made her feel more comfortable and confident about herself.

“It was one of the best things I could’ve ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin,” the actress stated.

The TikTok comes hot on the heels of Amanda launching her new podcast, where she brought up her face tattoo.

Amanda Bynes has a podcast

This week, the first episode of the Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast dropped on Spotify. It’s part of Amanda’s comeback and return to the spotlight.

During the episode, Amanda didn’t speak about herself but took on the interviewer role as she and Paul, a biochemist, spoke with tattoo artist Dahlia Moth.

“Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos,” the actress said with her heart ink front and center.

In November, Amanda and Paul announced their new gig, with Amanda admitting they plan to get the ball rolling by interviewing their friends. Then Amanda hopes to land celebrity interviews as she moves on with the new phase in her life.

The former Hollywood It Girl spent nine years under conservatorship and is ready to put all of that behind her. One way Amanda has regained her control is by changing her appearance.