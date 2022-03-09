Amanda Bynes is on Instagram: See her thank fans after filing to end conservatorship

Amanda Bynes posted a video to her new Instagram to thank her fans for their support. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Fernando-Leon

Amanda Bynes has officially returned to Instagram to give her fans an update on her conservatorship.

“What’s up, Instagram – Amanda Bynes here,” she said in the first and only post to her new feed.

The former actress and Nickelodeon protege is back on the platform with a new handle, @amanda.bynes1986. She posted a video on Monday to welcome her fans to her new account and give them an update on her current situation.

Bynes addressed the court date for her conservatorship

The new account comes just a few weeks after the announcement of Bynes filing to end her nearly nine-year conservatorship.

In the video, the Amanda Show star announced that her court date for her conservatorship is coming up in two weeks.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, a sequence of events back in 2013 led to the actress’ placement on a psychiatric hold in California. However, Bynes has felt that her condition has improved since then and that the conservatorship is no longer necessary.

Bynes closed out the video with, “I wanna thank you all for your love and support. Peace out.”

She also utilized the caption to tag the media outlets E! News, People, and Us Weekly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The new account also features a profile photo of her and fiancé Paul Michael as well as a bio that reads, “check back for updates on new fragrance!”

According to E! News, Bynes’s attorney David Esquibias announced that the former actress was considering creating her own fragrance line back in 2020. “Amanda is very entrepreneurial,” he said, “She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line.”

Details on Amanda Bynes’s 9 year conservatorship

Two weeks ago, Page Six confirmed that Bynes had filed official court documents to end her conservatorship of almost a decade. Bynes submitted a petition to the Ventura County Superior Court with the request to terminate it – both in-person and estate.

The conservatorship that has been in place since 2013 has been managed by her mother, Lynn Bynes. After a series of events – including a DUI, infamous inappropriate tweets, drugs, and starting a fire in her driveway – Bynes was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. The former actress also caused quite a social media uproar during the time with the questionable videos she was posting to her Twitter account.

Amanda Bynes Bizarre Twitter Video

Watch this video on YouTube

However, the Easy A actress has been doing much better these past few years. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2019 at 33 years old.

Along with the accomplishment of earning a degree after years of hardship, she also found love and got engaged to her now-fiance, Paul Michael – who she met at a meeting for Alcoholics Anonymous.

With her improvements over the past few years, Amanda Bynes’s mother says she hopes for a better future for her daughter. Lynn’s attorney Tamar Arminak stated, “Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda’s life. Based on the petition, and Amanda’s amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda’s request to terminate the conservatorship.”

The hearing is currently scheduled for March 22nd.