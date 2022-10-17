Amal Clooney at the Ticket to Paradise World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London, September 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LandmarkMedia

Amal Clooney looked like a vision in greens as she stepped out to the Academy of Motion Pictures’ 2nd Annual Gala.

The human rights lawyer and activist attended the event with her husband, George Clooney, and wore a stunning strapless green gown by Italian fashion house Del Core.

The dress featured a paneled bodice of silk and organza, and the skirt fell in columns of green and cream with ruffled edging.

Amal carried a silver box clutch bag and wore a sparkling diamond cuff and earrings.

Her long dark hair was curled and swept over to one side, exposing her neck and letting her dress stand out.

The pair smiled for photographers and held hands, looking very much united and in love after celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary last month.

George and Amal Clooney celebrate Julia Roberts

George and Amal attended the gala to honor George’s long-time co-star and friend, Julia Roberts, who received the Icon Award at the ceremony.

Clooney and Roberts first starred together in 2001 when they played husband and wife in the hit movie Ocean’s Eleven and its subsequent sequels, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen.

The pair have appeared alongside each other in six movies over the last 20 years. Their latest film, Ticket To Paradise, will be released next week.

In the romantic comedy, the duo plays a divorced couple who team up and head to Bali to stop their daughter from marrying a man she’s only just met.

Julia Roberts wears Thom Browne NY to accept Icon Award

Julia Roberts won the first-ever Icon Award at this year’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala and chose to wear custom Thom Browne to accept the honor.

The Pretty Woman actress made a statement with the bold monochrome outfit, which consisted of a structured corset and formal full-length skirt.

Her signature red hair was slicked back into a chic chignon, which paired nicely with the tailored look.