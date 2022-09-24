Amal Clooney leaves little to the imagination in thigh-skimming dress as she steps out with George

Amal Clooney stunned in a flapper-inspired LBD. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

Amal Clooney, superstar human rights lawyer and wife to George Clooney showed off her unique style in a thigh-skimming little black dress.

She wore an Elie Saab black, sequined flapper dress that emphasized her incredibly long, lean legs, paired with black strappy heels that featured a golden toe, and a black clutch.

Amal went for a full face of makeup, adding a reddish-pink lip to give her look a pop of color.

George opted for his usual uniform of a blue polo shirt, light denim jeans, and gray, suede dress shoes.

She looked incredibly happy and in a joking mood as she walked from a black SUV, getting windswept as she made her way into their chosen venue for the evening.

Amal and George ate at Italian restaurant, Locanda Verde, out in New York City on Thursday evening.

George and Amal Clooney stepped out for an Italian dinner date. Pic credit: T.Jackson/Backgrid

Amal Clooney was featured as one of TIME’s Women of the Year 2022 and talked marriage

At the beginning of this year, Amal was chosen as one of the people featured in TIME’s Women of the Year 2022. Other recipients this year, include Kerry Washington, singer Kacey Musgraves, and Zahra Joya.

Amal was featured on her own cover wearing a light pink pencil skirt and matching jacket, giving off major Jackie O. vibes. She went incredibly daring with her makeup, wearing a bright red lipstick.

In an adorable tribute to her husband, Amal revealed in the accompanying profile that she has a “wonderful marriage.”

“I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter,” she said.

Amal added, “It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother—this is how I get my balance.”

She mentioned having a bigger public profile and doing good with it. In terms of an increased public profile, “I think all I can do is try to turn the spotlight to what is important,” she said.

Amal talked about The Clooney Foundation for Justice

Of course, Amal is more than just her marriage to actor George Clooney, and talked about their foundation, The Clooney Foundation for Justice. Their mission statement says they advocate “for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

When asked about it in the Times interview, Amal revealed in a confident statement, “We call what we do waging justice for victims of human-rights abuses. Because justice doesn’t just happen—you have to wage it; you have to bend the arc toward it.”