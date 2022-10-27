Alyssa Scott is pregnant one year after son with Nick Cannon died

Nick Cannon pictured at the March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Alyssa Scott announces she is pregnant almost a year after losing her son Zen, whom she shared with Nick Cannon.

The TV host announced that his late son died in December 2021 from a brain tumor at five months old.

She is currently expecting her third baby and announced on Instagram the joyous news on Wednesday before making her account private. Scott did not share any detail about the paternity.

Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump while wearing a blue bodycon dress.

In the Instagram photo, Scott holds her smiling 4-year-old daughter from a previous relationship as the pair wear matching colors.

“With you by my side… 🤍,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Cannon revealed that shortly after the birth of Zen, doctors discovered fluid building up inside his head, and he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

Unfortunately, Zen’s health deteriorated around Thanksgiving last year as the tumor grew faster.

Shortly after the death of Alyssa and Nick’s son, the Wild N Out host had a gender reveal party with Bre Tiesi, and photos leaked to the press.

How many children does Nick Cannon have?

Cannon is the father of 10 children and is expecting his 11th later this year, which would make it four children by four women in 2022.

In addition, if he is the father of Scott’s baby, that would be his 12th.

He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

He welcomed another son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi and a daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

His latest baby with Britanny Bell earlier this month was harrowing, as Cannon described it as the most difficult delivery he had witnessed.

“Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️🙏🏾.”

Nick Cannon poses for photos with Abby De La Rosa and their children

Cannon posed with De La Rosa, who is expecting her third child with the TV host.

De La Rosa rocked a denim jacket that matched the color with her two children, while Nick went for a darker shade of blue.

In the second slide, Nick was all smiles as he posed with his twins in matching white headbands.