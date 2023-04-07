Alyssa Milano said “hello” to an old friend, dusting off an epic moment from pop culture history in which she was the star.

The activist took to social media to share one of three collector edition TV Guide covers, where she was the main attraction. The special edition of TV Guide came out 20 years ago when the publication was a hot ticket, providing weekly television listings.

Of course, in 2003, the world wide web was still less than ten years old, and DVRs were not fixtures of most households. For these reasons, people scrambled to grab the TV Guide channel magazine, to have a full lineup of the week’s programming.

As for Alyssa, she was on one of the hottest shows of the era, with Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs.

Alyssa portrayed Phoebe Halliwell in Charmed, a role for which she received wide acclaim. Charmed developed a cult-like fanbase, similar to other paranormal series of the era, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

In fact, members of the Charmed fanbase showed love in the form of likes, dropping 16,000 double-taps on the post.

Alyssa Milano takes a walk down memory lane with TV Guide throwback

To say the post was the embodiment of the early 2000s would be an understatement.

Alyssa sported a choppy bob with sleek straight tresses featuring a side part. The actress donned thin eyebrows, glossy lips, and a layered halter top with matching bottoms.

With the recent resurgence in Y2k trends, Alyssa’s outfit could easily appear on the feed of an influencer of 2023.

Alyssa’s caption read, “#tbt Charmed & Dangerous.”

Alyssa’s post was a beautiful nod to her past and a reminder of how much she has grown since the iconic TV Guide cover Charmed & Dangerous came out and flew off shelves.

Speaking of the early 2000s, it seems Alyssa took some other things from the era.

Alyssa Milano’s Atkins diet secrets

Before Keto and Intermittent fasting were the trending diets, the Atkins Diet ruled supreme. In the early 1970s, Dr. Robert C. Atkins wrote a book about his self-titled diet, detailing the phases and explaining his philosophy.

Since the body burns carbohydrates first, some dieticians, including Dr. Atkins, believed that a lack of carbs will cause the body to burn fat.

Alyssa used the Atkins diet to shed the extra pounds after having her daughter, Elizabella Dylan, in 2014.

The mother of two even became a spokesperson for Atkins, a low-carb, high-protein diet.

Alyssa told PEOPLE, “This journey with Atkins is about me feeling better overall, having more energy, and reaching my happy weight.”

The actress continued, “I enjoy all my favorite foods. I love chicken and fish; I eat lots of vegetables, healthy fats, low-sugar fruits, cheese, and nuts.”