Alyssa Milano in crop tops joins ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend

Alyssa Milano has had an impressive career in the entertainment industry, dating back to her childhood in the 80s, and she’s still influential with 1.7 million followers on TikTok.

Recently, Alyssa hopped on one of the popular trends circulating the internet.

The “Teenage Dirtbag” trend involves people showing photos of their teenage selves to the song Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus.

Alyssa shared several throwback photos in honor of the trend, and the clothes and hairstyles in her pics perfectly embodied the 80s.

Alyssa’s teen photos included many professional shots as she’s been a working actor since she was a kid, with her breakout role in Who’s The Boss? starring Tony Danza.

Currently, Alyssa’s take on the trend has gained over 100,000 likes on TikTok.

Alyssa Milano highlights her 80s style with teenage photos

Alyssa began her TikTok video with a clip of herself at her current age, resting on the couch in a cheetah print top and glasses.

Text over the video read, “My ‘TEENAGE DIRTBAG’ photos!’” as Alyssa smiled and winked before cueing the throwback pics.

In the first pic, Alyssa posed against a wall with a leg up and a hand on her hip while glaring at the camera in red lipstick and an updo. Alyssa wore a marching floral set with billowing black sheer sleeves.

The second photo saw Alyssa arching her back while modeling a hot pink crop top, embellished jeans, and a black leather jacket. She also wore chunky earrings and her hair in a high 80s ponytail.

Other photos included Alyssa posing with her actor friends and professionally shot teenage pics for magazines.

In one photo, Alyssa wore acid wash jeans, red leg warmers, a blue top, and a brown jacket as she sat on a wood block with her curled hair hanging down. In another image, Alyssa’s hair was fully crimped.

Alyssa’s post certainly brought nostalgia to her followers.

Alyssa Milano was the inspiration for Ariel in The Little Mermaid

Disney’s The Little Mermaid was released in 1989, and Alyssa Milano has a special connection to the classic film.

Ariel is one of Disney’s most iconic princesses and is instantly recognizable by her fiery red hair, purple shells, and green fins. Ariel’s face is also familiar as it was made to resemble Alyssa Milano.

It’s well-known that teenage Alyssa Milano inspired Ariel’s design.

Animators used Alyssa Milano as the template for Ariel as Alyssa and Ariel were both teens around the same age at the time of the film’s creation.

Interestingly, Alyssa didn’t learn she was the inspiration for Ariel’s animation until she was later asked to host The Making of The Little Mermaid.

Yahoo reported that during one of Alyssa’s appearances on the Wendy Williams show, she shared, “I didn’t know that when it was going on. But they asked me to host The Making of The Little Mermaid, and it came out there that the drawing and likeness of the little mermaid was based on pictures of me from when I was younger.”