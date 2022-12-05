Alyssa Milano is showing her midriff and sensational figure while celebrating the birthday of her beautiful friend and co-star. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Alyssa Milano looked gorgeous in a sultry throwback that celebrated a special birthday.

However, as hardcore Alyssa fans know, Alyssa’s 50th birthday is in two weeks.

Alyssa’s post, shared with her 3.3 million Instagram followers, was in celebration of Holly Marie Combs Ryan, who celebrated her 49th birthday over the weekend.

Alyssa’s friendship with her Charmed co-star Holly hasn’t been a secret, so fans probably weren’t surprised when Alyssa posted a birthday tribute to her longtime friend.

The two ladies have been friends since the show first aired in 1998, and even after the series finale in 2006, they have remained close.

Alyssa’s celebration of her friend’s birthday featured two gorgeous throwback photos of the longtime pals for a share that was truly heartwarming.

Alyssa Milano celebrates Holly Marie Combs Ryan’s birthday with a throwback

The first photo showed the actresses matching on a red carpet with crowds of fans behind barricades in the background.

Alyssa rocked an off-the-shoulder lace shirt with a slit directly under the bodice, showing her navel. She paired the Merlot-colored shirt with light-wash, low-rise jeans for a look that was very 2000s.

Meanwhile, Holly wore a shirt of the same color with a halterneck and sheer top featuring ruching. Holly’s shirt was sheer, but she wore a black lacy bra underneath and paired the top with dark slacks.

The ladies held hands and smiled, looking like friends and sisters.

The second image showed the two beautiful ladies on set a few years later.

The two appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, which likely fulfilled the cravings of fans who missed the Halliwell sisters. Holly and Alyssa had the same glowing beauty, although Alyssa had grown out her hair from her pixie cut days.

Fans flooded the comments with feelings of nostalgia and birthday wishes.

Alyssa kept the caption simple, extending birthday wishes to her bestie and sharing her love for her friend.

Alyssa’s beauty stood the test of time, and the actress has been open about her secrets.

Alyssa Milano serves as Maybelline ambassador

Last year, Alyssa took to TikTok to answer questions, and naturally, her beauty secrets were of interest among fans.

A fan wanted to know Alyssa’s secret to beauty and youth.

Alyssa revealed that her secret was simple: Botox.

However, in a previous post, she thanked Maybelline for keeping her youthful glow.

Alyssa recommended Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer and Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Eraser Treatment Foundation, two drugstore products that offer high-end quality.

Maybe it’s Maybelline, maybe it’s Botox, and maybe it’s a mixture of both.