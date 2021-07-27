Alyson Hannigan breaks the internet after posting ‘How I Met Your Mother’ selfie

Alyson Hannigan posted a throwback image from her How I Met Your Mother days. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

To the excitement of her fans, How I Met Your Mother actor Alyson Hannigan posted a “legen… wait for it… dary” selfie across her social media accounts. This picture featured her and her costar, Cobie Smulders, while on-set of the television series.

Both actors have kept themselves busy since starring in the popular CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. After they played their respective characters for nine seasons, from 2005-2014, they both went on to have lucrative careers.

Ditching her character Lily Aldrin, Hannigan went on to voice a character in the Disney animated series Fancy Nancy and guest-star in the sitcom Outnumbered. The 47-year-old actor is also a mother-of-two, sharing her life with her Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar Alexis Denisof.

Smulders played the infamous Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother, otherwise known by her stage name Robin Sparkles. The actor has since made her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Nick Fury’s righthand man and S.H.I.E.L.D agent Maria Hill. Additionally, she played the lead role in the ABC crime drama Stumptown.

Smulders is married to Saturday Night Live actor Taran Killian, and the couple shares two children.

What did Hannigan do?

On July 26, Hannigan shared a goofy selfie from the How I Met Your Mother set onto Instagram and Twitter. She kept it simple, captioning it, “Cheese.”

This “bestie snap” shows Hannigan and Smulders smashing their faces together for a fun picture. While Hannigan is smiling at the camera, Smulders is looking eerily to the side. This picture comes from an episode of the series.

In just a few hours on the Twitter platform, the image has already been retweeted nearly 1000 times. It is quickly gathering likes and comments. This notable selfie has exceeded 8,000 likes and has been quoted tweeted over 500 times. Fans are stoked to see this iconic pairing and television series remembered.

How did fans react?

Sharing a fan video of Lily Aldrin, one fan affectionately wrote, “I love you guys so much.”

Another fan was stuck reminiscing on old times. They said, “I miss these besties so much,” sharing a gif of Lily and Robin clinking wine glasses.

A third fan shared that the picture is from one of their favorite episodes ever. This beloved episode was called The Sexless Innkeeper and was the fourth episode of the fifth season. In this episode, the steady, long-term couple of the show, Lily and Marshal, pressure the new couple, Robin and Barney, to come over for a date night. In the true sitcom fashion, things go terribly wrong, and friendships are temporarily disturbed.

Hannigan posted the same image on Instagram, getting even more excitement on that platform. The image is currently sitting at over 128,000 likes and has an endless amount of comments from fans sharing jokes related to the episode. Many of the comments are related to Marshal’s Best Night Ever song and the episode’s kitschy joke about gouda.

It’s possible that all fans can agree: This throwback made it the best night ever!

How I Met Your Mother is currently streaming on Hulu.