Alysha Newman shows off her skills during a mid-action shot. Pic credit: @alyshanewman/Instagram

The Olympic athlete Alysha Newman showed off her incredible skills as she was recently captured in a mid-action shot.

The 28-year-old beauty, who became a well-known Canadian track and field athlete, reminded fans of her abilities in a recent post.

Alysha has certainly made quite a name for herself over the years, as she’s a five-time record holder in the sport.

The Canadian athlete also earned herself the gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where she set a new CWG record of 4.75 meters.

Alysha took her skills to the next level as she competed at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.

In the end, it goes without saying that the athlete has quite an impressive track record, literally.

Alysha Newman shows off her pole skills

Alysha recently took to her Instagram as she posted a throwback photo which she shared with her 605k followers.

The athlete was captured flying high in the air while her body was faced upside down as she held tightly onto her pole.

Alysha seemed to be right in the middle of an epic pole vaulting attempt as she made the process look like it was done with ease.

In the timeless shot, she wore short black bottoms and paired them with a matching black, cropped tank top.

She then completed the fit with white socks and some classic white Nike sneakers.

Alysha had her long brown hair tied back into a tight ponytail as she obviously left her face free of makeup for the event.

Pic credit: @alyshanewman/Instagram

Alysha Newman stuns in an all-blue ensemble

The Olympic star certainly knows how to maintain a healthy lifestyle, as she’s found the perfect balance between her hard work and some recreational fun.

In another recent Instagram post, Alysha shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself as she attended the CAFA awards.

The Canadian beauty was photographed wearing a magnificent, show-stopping dress. The dress was fully ruffled with a mix of blue and white hues as it left her one shoulder uncovered, which highlighted her muscular arms.

Alysha paired her beautiful blue gown with some silver open-toed heels, which incorporated two diamond straps in the front.

Her blonde hair was partied down the middle, and the long waves were perfectly placed behind her back.

Alysha not only brought her amazing looks to the award ceremony but a positive attitude as well, as she smiled from ear to ear in the photographs.

She wrote a heartfelt caption under the post that read, “✨CAFA 2022 ✨The minds, the beauty, the culture and creativity at last nights awards was heartfelt and real. What was so memorable to me in each of the award winners speeches were “You can never dream to big and believing in yourself is where you start!” So I hope you can take that into your Monday tomorrow.😚 Thank you @cafawards for such an inspirational night!”

It was certainly evident that her fans and followers supported the sensational photo as she received 6.5 thousand likes on the post.