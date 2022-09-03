Alysha Newman in bikini activates long weekend

Alysha Newman stuns poolside, showing off her amazing physique in a tiny two-piece. Pic credit: @alyshanewman/Instagram

Canadian track and field star Alysha Newman reveals her jaw-dropping figure as she hangs out poolside for some weekend relaxation.

Alysha caught some rays to celebrate a three-day-weekend and holiday in a skimpy designer string bikini, bucket hat, and shades.

Her barely-there Gucci two-piece showcased a brown plunging triangle top, adorned with a print of the famous double G logo in black. The top was held together with metal double Gs as well.

The tiny bottoms showcased the same fabric and design, and the front and back were connected with metal Gucci chains.

Alysha topped it off with a snakeskin bucket hat and large-framed, amber-shade sunglasses. She wore a delicate necklace with the five Olympic rings, the logo of the games that she proudly participated in.

She captioned her Instagram Story, “Long weekend activated,” taking some time to enjoy a three-day-weekend.

Alysha Newman competed at two Olympic games for Canada

Alysha’s first Olympics were the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, where she competed in the pole vault portion of track and field, representing her home country of Canada. Unfortunately, she narrowly missed the finals.

She had another chance in 2020 for the Olympic summer games in Tokyo, but the competition was delayed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alysha competed in 2021, but failed to qualify for the finals, and did not medal.

Alysha still remains a Canadian record-holder in the pole vault, but she is now re-focusing her attention on another part of track and field – the heptathlon. The heptathlon is a contest for female athletes that consists of the 100-meter hurdles, the high jump, the shot put, the 200-meter dash, the long jump, the javelin throw, and the 800-meter run.

Alysha’s athletic career has been riddled with injuries

In 2018, Alysha suffered a torn tendon in her thigh while warming up for a competition in Oregon. She healed, and later went onto beat a personal record months later during a meet in Germany.

Alysha suffered a concussion in 2021 in between the pandemic delay for the Tokyo Olympic games. The symptoms of the concussion plagued her time in Tokyo, and upon returning from the games, she began a new recovery regimen to assist her rehabilitation.

More recently, a heel fracture in the summer of 2022 hindered her performance in the Commonwealth Games in England, and she later announced the end of her competition season.