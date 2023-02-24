The beloved Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman took her skillset to new heights as she recently scored another big win.

The Olympic gold medalist took her exciting news to social media where she announced that she successfully conquered another win in Madrid, Spain.

Alysha even went on to say that it was her first win in Eupore since 2019.

The track star has much to be proud of as she constantly trains and practices for incredible moments just like this one.

In the photographs that she shared, Alysha was captured in mid-motion as she was getting ready to make her move over the bar in front of her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While she did so, the Canadian beauty had a look of confidence and determination across her face — ready to grab another gold medal.

Alysha Newman shows off her killer body along with an incredible win

The pole vaulter shared a series of professional shots as they captured her progress from start to finish.

Alysha was first seen getting ready to jump over the bar. By the end, the blonde beauty was captured successfully clearing the bar.

While she did so, the track star sported a full Nike fit. The set included a purple and pink crop top along with a pair of matching bottoms.

She added a pair of pink and white Nike sneakers that provided her with the support she needed.

She had her hair pulled back into a ponytail and rocked a makeup-free face.

She captioned the post, “Fulfillment money can’t buy! 💪🏼 My first Europe Tour Win since 2019. If I’ve learned one thing in the last three years is, your dreams and aspirations are never done until you decide to give up on them. Hold on to it for as long as you can. Thank you, Madrid. You were amazing. Xx 📸: @iampablosevilla.”

Alysha Newman teams up with SZ clothing

In another recent Instagram post, Alysha shared her exciting new partnership with SZ as she announced that this was her first perfume campaign.

The track star further teamed up with SZ to help advertise one of their high-end perfumes.

In the short black and white clip, Alysha was captured in a variety of killer looks which included a pair of baggy, black SZ jeans as she then transitioned into a beautiful black mini-dress.

By the end of the video, the pole vaulter was seen holding the sleek-looking bottle up to her face as she further applied the luxurious product labeled END.

Overall, Alysha looked stunning as she helped promote one of her favorite products.

She captioned the post, “Till the END with me! SZ. Special thanks to the Canadian Olympian and SZ model @alyshanewman Videographer: @david_hou_photography Makeup artist: @makeupbykathleenanne Coordinator: Lili M #sz#alyshanewman #shahinzartosht #perfume#szperfume.”

Fans can now browse the exclusive SZ perfume line on its official website and explore some of its other new collections.