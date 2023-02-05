Canadian gold medal-winning pole vaulter Alysha Newman was back in action as she jumped to success at a recent meet.

Alysha traveled to France to compete at the annual Meeting de l’Eure, where she represented Canada in pole vaulting.

The athlete hasn’t been a stranger to the pole vault, having competed in the event since she was a child. She has achieved numerous accolades in her career, including representing Canada at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Her commitment to the sport has increased her skill level, allowing her to reach new heights in her pole vaulting.

Alysha’s improved athleticism was visible at the Meeting de l’Eure, and she performed exceptionally well. Her highest jump was 4.63 meters, which was quite an achievement.

She came in second place, but her bold fashion choice was a winner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition to her impressive performance, Alysha shared a video of her competition on Instagram.

Alysha Newman vaults to success at Meeting de l’Eure

The video began with Alysha on the mat with her blonde tresses in a ponytail. She had the pole in her hand and rocked magenta spandex as she started her journey. Alysha ran down the mat, arriving at the hurdle and propelling herself in the air, clearing the bar easily.

After completing the jump, Alysha celebrated on the sidelines, appearing proud of her accomplishment.

The vault was a big deal because Alysha didn’t clear the bar on her first two attempts. The final vault secured Alysha a second-place finish with China’s Xu Huiqin. As for the first-place spot, that honor went to Finland’s Wilma Murto.

Alysha’s performance in the competition was a life lesson to others as she pushed herself and achieved a new personal best.

Alysha Newman promotes Activia smoothies

When Alysha isn’t preparing for meets or competing worldwide, she has established herself as an influencer. The talented athlete receives money from brands to promote their products.

One brand that Alysha promoted was Activia. The probiotic-filled yogurt facilitates digestion and gut health, so Alysha was a natural fit.

Alysha shared a photo that featured her checking out Activia smoothies. As she revealed in her caption, the Mango Activia Probiotic Drink was her favorite flavor.

Alysha’s caption read, ” Have you tried @activia_canada new smoothie flavours yet?! What do we think? The ‘Yellow One’ has been my favorite. Containing; Flax, Date, Peach, Carrot, Mango and Turmeric!”

She continued, “My favorite part isn’t just the delicious blends of fruits, veggies, seeds and no added sugar! BUT the easy access to a balanced snack and probiotic for my on-the-go crazy schedule. This year could’ve started off more positive than truly focusing on my nutrition, movement and mindfulness with @activia_canada!”