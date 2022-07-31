Aly Raisman flaunts gymnast body for leotard announcement

Aly Raisman smiles indoors. Pic credit: @alyraisman/Instagram

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is stunning in tight spandex as she promotes a new leotard collection.

The 28-year-old former Fierce Five member has largely been making July headlines for shouting out the Aerie clothing brand she fronts, but it was Sylvia P leotards getting a mention as Aly updated for her 2 million+ Instagram followers last Thursday.

Posting with child models as she showcased her latest collab, Aly stunned in tight black shorts and a matching tee – the former athlete was sandwiching a series of pre-teen models all outfitted in cute and colorful gym apparel.

Posing from a wood-floor studio, Aly flashed her toned legs as she wore white sneakers, with a swipe right focusing on the leotards as children modeled the pieces.

In a caption, the Silk Milk partner wrote:

“I’m launching my second Aly × @sylviap leotard collection August 1st at 7PM ET! This collection is inspired by all the beautiful colors we find in nature, and just like my last collection, 5% of proceeds from one of my leotards will be donated to @d2lorg. I hope you love it.”

Aly had donned a near-identical look earlier this month as she stunned from an outdoor race track to promote clothing retailer Aerie. Aly not only fronts the brand but also designs for it. Showing off her figure and her “fun day” while shooting, Aly gained over 29,000 likes for her photo.

Aly Raisman fronts Aerie while keeping things ‘real’

Aerie has been working hard to earmark itself as an inclusive brand, and this extends beyond shape, size, or skin color. In 2022, Aerie is featuring models with Down’s syndrome, and Aly has posed with the crew amid Aerie’s Special Olympics setup.

Addressing fans, the Massachusetts native wrote: “I’m proud to partner with @Aerie and Special Olympics, a global inclusion movement to create a community that recognizes everyone’s unique abilities! Plus, 100% of the purchase price of Aerie’s limited-edition tee benefits Special Olympics. #aeriereal #aeriepartner.” Aerie is also froned by HBO actress Alexandra Daddario and country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

Aly Raisman a respected self-care authority

Raisman has battled her traumas, most notably the child sex abuse she suffered at the hands of jailed USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar. The mental health warrior shares her anxiety and depression struggles and techniques for handling them with her fans – she’s now looked up to for her meditation advice.

“I used to feel like if I wasn’t training seven hours a day, I didn’t have a right to be tired. Now I’m kinder to myself,” Aly told Self.