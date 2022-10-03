Aly Michalka cooks topless at home

Aly Michalka has become a bit edgier since her Disney days. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It looks like Aly Michalka has elegantly abandoned the notion of a squeaky clean Disney Channel image.

Most of her roles were definitely created for family-friendly audiences.

After parting ways with Disney Channel, she continued to pursue her career as an actress in edgier roles including Easy A and Hellcats.

Her most recent picture on Instagram reveals that edgier side of Aly with more visible skin than her long-time fans might be accustomed to.

Who says shirts or bras are really necessary when you’re cooking dinner in your own kitchen, though?

Aly is proving that sometimes less is more when it comes to looking amazing.

Ali Michalka just went topless while cooking

While promoting jeans from a brand called Still Here New York, Aly posed topless in her kitchen wearing nothing but the jeans.

Since her back is turned to the camera, her chest isn’t actually visible for anyone to see.

Instead, her super sleek back and toned arms are totally on spectacle.

Aly’s dark brown hair is pulled up in a loose bun with a few strands tucked behind her ears.

If she’s wearing any jewelry at all, the pieces aren’t easy to see thanks to the angle of the photo.

Whatever food is being cooked by Aly in the photo is completely irrelevant because her stunning appearance is what viewers are mainly focused on.

This isn’t the first time Aly Michalka has gone topless on Instagram

In July, Aly posted another seductive photo without a shirt or bra.

In the topless picture, she uses her hand to cover up her chest in a classy and mysterious way.

Her upper chest and shoulders are visible, but the rest of her body has been cropped out.

Although she doesn’t have any clothing on in the picture, she is wearing two stunning necklaces. One necklace hangs higher with a striped design printed on it. The second necklace is a gold, rectangle-shaped piece that falls lower on her chest.

She’s also wearing a couple of trendy rings on the two fingers viewers can see.

In the picture, Aly’s dark brown hair is pulled up in a half-up, half-down style with loose strands framing her face.

Her makeup looks both neutral and natural without bright-colored lipstick or blush. Instead, Aly’s wearing a shade of nude lipstick and some smudged black eyeliner.

She skipped out on filling in her eyebrows or adding tons of eyeshadow, proving that she’s a natural beauty.