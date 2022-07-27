Alundra Blayze defies age with bikini rear view before WWE NXT appearance

WWE legend Alundra Blayze stunned fans with her recent bikini pics. Pic credit: @madusa_rocks/Instagram

Professional wrestling legend Alundra Blayze made her return to WWE programming recently, impressing fans with a major announcement for the NXT women’s division.

Just ahead of Blayze’s WWE NXT appearance, she showed fans she’s still in tremendous shape as she shared a stunning photo from her walk on the beach.

One of WWF’s original women’s champions, Blayze, rocked a black bikini for a single picture from her time at the beach. The view from behind showed off her many tattoos and a slender physique with a rear-view display.

The 58-year-old wrestling star also wore a beige-colored visor and her hair up. Blayze, aka Madusa in the wrestling world, was rocking dark shades with a watch and admiring the gorgeous view.

Along with the inspiring visuals, she also reminded fans about enjoying life, telling everyone to remember to “INHALE.”

“Whenever you are creating beauty around you, you’re restoring your own soul,” she said in her caption, suggesting fans check out her podcast at Spreaker.

Alundra Blayze doesn’t have quite the following that stars like Mandy Rose or Alexa Bliss have on Instagram, as they each have millions. However, with over 130,000 followers, Blayze received 900 Likes and numerous comments admiring the bikini beach scene.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Earlier in the month, she wowed fans with a patriotic swimsuit display for the Fourth of July holiday, which included a front-facing image as she showed off a red top and bottoms featuring white polka dots on a dark blue background.

Fans react to Alundra Blayze in age-defying bikini photo

With Blayze’s bikini share, many fans were in awe of the WWE Hall of Famer as she has kept herself in fantastic shape. Over 50 comments had arrived as of this writing, praising the wrestling legend.

“Still looking amazing,” one fan commented in admiration of Blayze’s bikini at the beach look.

Pic credit: @madusa_rocks/Instagram

“Like a fine wine,” another fan remarked about Madusa showing off her bikini body.

Pic credit: @madusa_rocks/Instagram

Yet another fan commented that the only way to explain the wrestling legend’s age-defying look was that she must be a vampire.

Pic credit: @madusa_rocks/Instagram

Alundra Blayze had an infamous wrestling moment

Blayze, real name Debrah Ann Miceli, was born in Milan, Lombardy, Italy, in 1964. Her career included stints with American Wrestling Association and All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling before joining World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1991.

She’d eventually move over to WWF, now WWE, and was a three-time WWF Women’s Champion between 1993 and 1995. However, she left WWF/E for WCW again in 1995 behind head honcho Vince McMahon’s back.

Her return to WCW also included throwing away her WWF Women’s Championship belt, which she’d still been holding upon her departure. The controversial moment happened on WCW’s Nitro television show, shocking fans.

Even though Madusa seemed to be on bad terms with WWE for many years after that incident, they ultimately inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2015.

In July 2019, she was one of many legends to attend the Raw Reunion and briefly won the WWE 24/7 Championship before Million Dollar Man pinned her to take the title.

She also appeared in a 2016 interview, where she talked to JBL about that infamous moment she trashed the championship belt.

Blayze returned to WWE NXT 2.0 with big announcement

WWE fans saw Alundra Blayze return on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 as she was featured in an important segment for the women’s division.

With NXT star Roxanne Perez doing an interview, Perez talked about her former tag partner, Cora Jade, throwing the tag team championship belt in the trash recently and leaving Perez partnerless to defend the titles.

Blayze showed up with that trash can and pulled the other championship belt out in a symbolic moment to potentially make up for her previous incident. Perez then handed her NXT Tag Team championship belt to Blayze.

The wrestling legend said there would be a Fatal Fourway match to determine new NXT Women’s Tag Team champions on the Tuesday, August 2 episode of the NXT 2.0 show.

It’s unknown as of this report which the four teams will be in the Fatal Fourway. Perez could potentially find a new teammate, but she’s also focused on getting her hands on her former tag team partner. Perez chased Cora Jade out of the ring during the event after Jade delivered a beatdown on Zoey Stark.

However, former two-time tag champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, aka Toxic Attraction, already demanded that Blayze hand them the belts. Instead, Blayze told the former champs they’d have to go out and fight to earn them next week.

Blayze could potentially oversee the tag team match and present the championship belts to their new owners. Fans eagerly anticipate her next appearance on WWE NXT to see if Blayze plays more of a factor in the women’s division.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.