Alpo Martinez, drug dealer who inspired Paid in Full movie, killed in Harlem drive-by shooting

Alpo Martinez, who helped inspire the movie Paid in Full, was killed in Harlem in the early hours of Sunday. Pic credit:@alpoofficalpage/Instagram

Notorious former drug kingpin Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez has been shot dead in a Harlem drive-by shooting at age 55.

Martinez was an infamous former dealer best known as the inspiration for rapper Cam’ron’s character, Rico, in the 2002 classic movie Paid in Full.

The fictional movie is based on real-life successful drug dealers Martinez, Azie Faison, and Rich Porter.

The Harlem native served 14 years out of a 35-year sentence for 14 counts of murder in federal prison. He was released in 2015.

On November 7, 1991, Martinez was arrested for various drug and murder charges. He became an informant and testified against his former business associates and friends.

Alpo reportedly gunned down in a hail of bullets

NY Daily News reports that a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest in a drive-by shooting near W. 147th St. and Frederick Douglass Boulevard after 3:20 a.m.

The report, which doesn’t identify Alpo, says a man was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Several local eyewitnesses, news sources, and social media outlets have identified Alpo as the victim of the Harlem shooting.

No arrests or suspects have been publicly named at the time of writing this report.

Alpo details murdering his friend Rich Porter

On January 3, 1990, Martinez murdered his friend and business partner, Rich Porter. Following his release from prison, Alpo brazenly spoke about the murder in detail in a teaser for a documentary.

In the video, Alpo admitted he loved Rich Porter after detailing how he killed his friend for allegedly lying to him about a drug deal.

January 3, 1990, notorious Harlem hustler Richard Porter was murdered by business partner and friend Alberto “Alpo” Martínez for lying to him. He was shot in the head and had over $2,000 in cash on him. He was just 24. Mekhi Phifer portrayed him in the 2002 film ‘Paid in Full.’ pic.twitter.com/B6CORgjIJG — Detroit Griot (@JustCallmeBHunt) January 3, 2019

He was also seen in Harlem despite having the option to join a witness protection program following his release from federal prison.

Alpo appeared to be enjoying his infamous reputation when he was videoed embracing fans in Harlem last year.

Earlier this year, Martinez attended a red carpet fashion event wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.

Due to his success as a criminal drug dealer and subsequent fame from the movie, Paid In Full, Alpo has been referenced in numerous Hip-Hop records by artists including Nas, The Game, 50 Cent, and Pusha T.

He was labeled a “snitch” in several records due to turning state witness in exchange for a shorter sentence.

According to the Washington Post, Martinez served as a liaison between a New York drug operation and drug dealers in the Washington, Northern Virginia, and Fredericksburg area earning millions through his illegal enterprise.