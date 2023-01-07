Allison Holker pays sweet tribute to husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss before his funeral

Allison Holker pictured at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/ HollywoodNewsWire

Allison Holker shared an emotional tribute to her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss – almost a month after the celebrity dancer died by suicide.

Boss was found dead on December 13 in a motel close to his home in Encino, Los Angeles, after his wife expressed concern about his well-being when he uncharacteristically left home without his car.

Holker and Boss’ family held a private funeral for the late 40-year-old on January 4.

His death sent shock waves in the entertainment industry, with many observers pointing out that he appeared happy in family videos just days before his tragic suicide.

Holker shared a black and white photo of a smiling Boss and penned a sweet tribute to their relationship and his character.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!” she wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

According to TMZ, the So You Think You Can Dance star had a small funeral attended by close family members.

The outlet reports that a larger funeral will be held for those who were close to Stephen, such as close friends and co-workers.

His close friend Ellen Degeneres has mourned his death and shared several moments they had together over the years when he was the DJ on her talk show.

Stephen Boss had numerous projects in the works before his death

Boss and Holker had big plans for the future before the gifted dancer took his life.

According to Deadline, the pair were working on a series titled, Living the Dream which was about helping first-time buyers find a home.

The outlet notes that the filming of the series was supposed to commence this month.

The couple was also looking to launch a dance show, a talk show, and a game show.

On the business front, they had a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods in 2021 for athletic clothing.

While some unproven conspiracy theories suggest Boss took his life due to financial issues, it appears that he was in high demand for work opportunities.

Stephen Boss left a suicide note before his death

The beloved dancer and DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show left a note before he died of a gunshot wound to the head in December.

Contents of the note were not revealed, but TMZ claims that it alluded to his past struggles.

No one in his family has mentioned any possible motive, and the conspiracy theories are unproven.

The death of the seemingly jubilant and charismatic star has led to conversations about mental health and how many suffer in silence.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional and call the US helpline 988 to get in contact with trained mental health counselors.