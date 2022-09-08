Alissa Violet stuns in plunging red dress ‘feelin shady’

Alissa Violet takes a selfie in her car. Pic credit: @alissaviolet/Instagram

Alissa Violet looks stunning in a plunging red dress and says she is “feelin shady.”

Violet has been associated with big social media and YouTube personalities like Jake and Logan Paul, David Dobrik, and Chantel Jeffries.

Although some of her friendships might be controversial, she has made sure her name is known thanks to her social media.

The Instagram star shared a set of pictures wearing a short backless red dress with a deep V-neck cut.

Thanks to this bathroom mirror selfie, we can appreciate her oversized black shades, silver bracelet, and earrings.

Her now pink hair is up in a bun with some front pieces framing her face, and she has a shoulder bag under her arm.

Alissa Violet stuns in a recent Instagram picture

Violet shared with her 11.7 million followers a photo dump of this iconic look.

She captioned this post, “feelin shady.” Hopefully, she is only referencing her sunglasses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This short dress shows off her curves and toned arms, making us wonder about her workout routine.

The 26-year-old moved to Los Angeles, California, in June 2015 and signed with Next Models Management.

She then became part of the Team 10 group and also started a YouTube channel. This brought the Ohio native a lot of attention, which is not always good. Unfortunately for Violet, she ended up on really bad terms with a lot of people thanks to her previous relationship with the then very disliked (and maybe still now) social media personality, Jake Paul.

Despite her tumultuous past, the Instagram star now has 3.62 million subscribers on YouTube and continues with her modeling career.

Alissa Violet reveals why she and Chantel Jeffries are no longer friends

It has come out to the public’s attention recently that Alissa Violet and Chantel Jeffries are no longer friends.

This is a surprise, considering how close this duo seemed to be for the last couple of years, especially on their social media.

It is believed that these two social media personalities crossed paths back in 2017 at Violet’s then ex-boyfriend, Faze Banks’s mansion. They quickly became friends and later moved in together after her breakup with Banks, along with Cindy Kimberly.

The friendship allegedly fell off in late 2020 or early 2021. However, The Good Boys podcast had Violet as their guest on a recent episode. The boys asked her if she was still friends with Jeffries or Kimberly, and to this, she said, “I know that [I’ll] be friends with [Kimbery] eventually because she’s just young and naive. I love Cindy, I think she’s the most creative person I’ve ever met.”

She then suggested that Jeffries was being manipulative by saying, “If Chantel is like ‘the sky is purple,’ people will also be like ‘woah the sky is purple.'”