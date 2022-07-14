Alissa Violet shows skin in sheer top and short skirt

Alissa Violet in crop top and mini skirt shows skin. Pic credit: @alissaviolet/Instagram

Popular influencer and YouTuber Alissa Violet showed off her model figure in a sheer outfit as she sipped an iced beverage.

She shared the photos with her 11.4 million Instagram followers, which featured her brightly-colored hair that matched her outfit. The former Team 10 member debuted her new hair during her 26th birthday celebration last month.

Alissa soaked up the sun with a smile while she posed for the camera, even taking a few selfies.

Alissa Violet flaunts model figure in sheer outfit

Alissa Violet debuted a new, funky hair color on Instagram and paired it with a vibrant body-baring outfit. Alissa showed off new hair, which was short and pink, a far departure from her long blonde tresses of the past.

Alissa wore a sheer outfit by White Fox, an Australian-based clothing designer. She tagged the designer in the post and wore a Be Patient cropped tee that revealed a black bra underneath. She paired the sheer top with a Day To Night mini skirt in morphed rose, with a high-slit that displayed her lengthy legs.

Alissa channeled the nineties with her hair in a center part with two high buns. She paired her rose-colored outfit with black knee-high boots. The influencer was all smiles and took some car selfies, where she displayed a lip tattoo.

Alissa wrote in the caption, “come here often? @whitefoxboutique.”

The fitness fanatic stood on white steps as she showed off her toned obliques, with blue skies and palm trees in the background.

Who is Alissa Violet, and why is she famous?

Alissa Violet is an Ohio native who was born in 1996. She first gained social media popularity on the popular platform vine, which was similar to TikTok, and featured short clips. Although Vine shut down, her fame propelled her into a relationship with fellow Ohio native Jake Paul.

Alissa moved in with Jake Paul in the Team 10 house, where she began a career as a YouTube star.

Alissa soon became friends with other influencers, including Chantel Jeffries and Cindy Kimberly. After a messy break-up with Jake, Alissa began dating another influencer, a member of the Faze Clan named Ricky Banks.

Ricky and Alissa dated before she revealed that he cheated on her, and she moved out. Since then, Alissa ended her friendships with Cindy and Chantel and has been on-again, off-again with Ricky.

Alissa rarely posts on YouTube but frequently shares new content on Instagram and TikTok.