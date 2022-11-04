Alissa Violet looked stunning while giving her friend a big smooch. Pic credit:@alissaviolet/Instagram

Alissa Violet seemed to have a lot of fun at a party Wednesday night. She and all her friends looked amazing as they celebrated in a beautiful garden.

Alissa looked gorgeous as she posed with her friend Sutton Angel. The YouTuber was seen giving her friend a smooch while Sutton gave a jokingly “shocked” face.

She was wearing a sheer mesh dress that sported off-the-shoulder sleeves. The dress’s bodice mimicked a corset, with a mesh fabric over her waist.

Under the dress, fans could see her black high-waist underwear. The skirt of the dress had diagonal ruffles for added drama.

She wore her blonde locks out in a wavy bob that sat on her shoulders.

The Instagram influencer accessorized her gorgeous outfit with small silver rings.

Alissa Violet with her good friend, Sutton Angel. Pic credit: @alissaviolet/Instagram

Her friend Sutton wore a fitted white dress featuring an asymmetrical skirt. She kept the accessories simple with matching gloves.

In the second photo, Alissa was in another picture with her friend Griff Clawson. Griff was holding a camera, getting a better closeup of the influencer’s outfit.

Alissa Violet shows off her sheer gown. Pic credit: @alissaviolet/Instagram

Alissa Violet stuns in orange with Revolve

What makes Alissa stand out is her great sense of style. The online retailer, Revolve realizes this and currently works with her to promote their brand.

In one of Alissa’s IG posts (below), she looked absolutely stunning while showing off her gorgeous orange outfit.

The social media personality was crouched down in a bright orange minidress. The dress fit her body perfectly and featured long sleeves and a turtleneck. She paired it with strappy orange heels that wrapped around her legs.

She gave a closeup of her adorable accessories. She wore an orange bag, chunky rings, silver hoop earrings, and a graphic yellow manicure.

For her hair, she wore a half-up, half-down style that showed off her makeup featuring a neutral eyeshadow and orange lipstick.

Alissa Violet looked amazing in front of the city skyline

In another Instagram post, Alissa showed how she switched her look up while visiting the city.

She wore a white crop top that had a rhinestone halter neck. She paired it with a satin blue miniskirt that looked amazing on her. The YouTuber accessorized the ensemble with a small rhinestone handbag and a waist chain.

She ditched her blonde hair for the night, embracing a daring pink bob that stopped right at her shoulders.

The social media star kept her makeup simple by opting out of eyeshadow and wearing pink lipstick.