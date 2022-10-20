Alison Brie shows off long toned legs in workout shorts for a morning stroll in LA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Alison Brie looked effortlessly gorgeous as she stepped outside in sunny Los Angeles to take a casual walk with her friend.

The 39-year-old was spotted showing off her long, toned legs in tiny shorts as she chatted to her gal pal while on the morning stroll.

It’s no secret that Hollywood star Alison likes to stay fit – from her previous starring role in the wrestling show GLOW to smashing workouts in the gym.

The brunette beauty opened up to Women’s Health in 2020, revealing that she works out six days a week.

Alison said she spends three days with her trainer Jason Walsh and three days doing activities like hikes and riding her Peleton.

In snaps taken on Wednesday, Alison was photographed looking dressed down on a morning stroll as she rocked a casual look.

Alison Brie wows in tiny shorts during a stroll in LA

The stunner made the most of her fabulous figure in a pair of high-waisted blue shorts, which tastefully showed her thigh and toned legs.

She teamed the shorts with a grey cropped tank and a pair of pink running sneakers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: Terma,SL/BACKGRID

Alison’s brunette tresses cascaded down her chest, and she accessorized with a baseball cap and a pair of brown sunglasses.

She also went makeup-free for the sweat session, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Alison Brie’s workouts

Alison is no stranger to keeping fans updated on her fitness journey.

In December, the actor treated her followers to a glimpse at a pretty intense-looking workout combination.

The How To Be Single star worked up a sweat as she did a drop set of pushups with weights on her back during a workout.

“A lesson in drop sets…and keeping your cool under pressure 🤣 (push-ups with 40lbs/30lbs/20lbs/10lbs/0lbs) Happy Holidays!! 🎄💪🏼🎄 @risemovement,” she captioned the video.

Alison Brie sizzles in a black mini dress

It’s been a busy few months for Alison. The actor has been promoting the release of various projects, including her Apple TV+ show Roar and the horror movie The Rental – which her husband Dave Franco wrote and directed.

Alison has been bringing all the looks for all of her media appearances.

In an Instagram post from April, the beauty showed off her stunning Valentino minidress, which did wonders for her slim physique.

She teamed the embellished mini dress with sheer black tights and sky-high platform heels.

Back in my spot. 🖤,” she captioned the pics.