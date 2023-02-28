Alisha Lehmann looked stunning in a sultry dress for a selfie snap on social media.

The Swiss footballer wore an all-black outfit before seemingly heading for a night out.

Alisha stunned in a minidress that showed her gym-honed legs and athletic figure.

She paired the dress with a leather jacket that she let hang off her shoulder to pose for the photo.

The 24-year-old accessorized the look with a necklace and a black handbag she left on the floor in the Instagram Story share.

Alisha, who recently overtook the tennis superstar Roger Federer as the most followed Swiss celebrity, wore white lace-up heels with an open-toe design.

Alisha Lehmann sizzles for a night out. Pic credit: @alishalehmann7/Instagram

Alisha Lehmann is pretty in pink for BooHoo

Alisha looked stunning in a pink top for British fashion retailer BooHoo. She has a promotional deal with the brand to boost sales.

The soccer star posed for several photos and put her fingers through her hair in the first snap.

Alisha looked sideways while she pulled her blonde locks up for a pose in the second photo of the Instagram post.

In the third slide, she sat on a couch with a skyline view as a backdrop while she gazed into the camera lens.

For the final photo, she gave her side profile while she turned her head to face the camera.

She paired the oversized pink shirt with straight blue pants and chic pink slippers for a stylish look.

In another promo, Alisha showed her chiseled abs in a crop top from BooHoo while posing next to a giant teddy bear.

The soccer sensation took position on the stairs and held the handle for the creative photoshoot.

She wrote, “Bear with me🐻🧸 @boohoomanofficial,” in the caption and flashed a huge smile in the first photo.

The beauty put her foot in the camera’s direction in the second photo while she sat on the teddy’s lap and appeared cheerful.

In the final snap, Alisha gave a side view of the stunning outfit and posed with her hand in her hair.

Alisha Lehmann promotes Gisada perfume

The soccer sensation posed with her face next to a bottle of the Swiss luxury fragrance brand, Gisada.

In the caption, she added, “You still have no gift for your loved ones here is my recommendation Gisada Fragrances.”

She styled her long blond locks straight with a middle part in the photo and wore a black top.

Alisha garnered over 300,000 likes on the Instagram post, which proves her star power and marketing capabilities.