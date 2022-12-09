Alisha Lehmann continues to show fans and followers some stunning looks and content. Pic credit: @alishalehmann7/Instagram

Swiss soccer star Alisha Lehmann looked stunning in the all-black head-to-toe outfit she revealed to fans in a series of recent pics for social media.

The 23-year-old forward for WSL’s Aston Villa donned a long-sleeve shoulderless bodysuit as her top, featuring strategic cutouts down the middle and crisscrossing white laces over part of her midsection.

She paired that with curve-hugging black pants and chunky black high-heel boots, allowing her long blonde locks to flow down her back, contrasting with the dark attire.

As accessories, Lehmann wore a visible necklace, possibly made of pearls, with a unique centerpiece as part of the jewelry.

The soccer star posed for four shots she shared on her official Instagram, each providing a different angle. In the first, she stands sideways, glancing toward the camera with her hair flowing back and one knee bent in the air.

A second photo has Lehmann averting her gaze with a sideways pose crouching down toward the wooden floor and raising her heels slightly off the ground. In her third pic, Lehmann stands straight and forward, facing the camera to provide more of a head-to-toe visual of her attire.

The final shot has the international football icon standing back a bit from the camera, again sideways, with her gaze averted and a leg bent with her hand resting toward a curved white wall.

“I roll the dice, I don’t play nice 🎲👺,” Lehmann wrote in a sassy Instagram caption for her followers.

Lehmann’s post tallied over 550,000 and 1,600 comments, with more likely to arrive as fans and followers see her latest content on Instagram.

Lehmann showed support during World Cup

While Lehmann stars for the Aston Villa club from the Women’s Soccer League (WSL), she’s also played for the Switzerland women’s national football team.

The men’s World Cup has been taking place for the past several weeks in Qatar, and with the men’s team there, Lehmann has been cheering them on.

She shared a black and white photo of herself earlier this week with the message, “Let’s goooo 🇨🇭🇨🇭🇨🇭🇨🇭 @swiss_nati_men.”

That post also grabbed plenty of attention with over 550,000 likes and 1,600-plus comments admiring Lehmann’s look on the pitch or giving thoughts about the World Cup situation.

Earlier this week, Switzerland fell to Portugal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout game by a final score of 6-1.

Lehmann’s promotions and endorsements

Lehmann often promotes or endorses various products thanks to her worldwide popularity and massive social media following. Among them are Coca-Cola, boohooMAN, and Sony PlayStation.

She recently promoted the video game platform in an advertisement shared on her IG page and PlayStation UK’s IG. The fun video ad involved her playing EA’s FIFA game with musician Big Zuu and trying some Ghanaian food during their gaming session.

“me and @itsbigzuu experiencing a Ghanian matchday with @playstationuk 🇬🇭🎮⚽️ Head to Copa90 and watch the full episode now!” she told fans in the caption.

Lehmann also appears among the playable characters in the FIFA video game and previously showed head scans of her virtual self.

Already advertising major products for Coca-Cola and Sony, the 23-year-old may have only scratched the surface regarding her popularity and promotional power.