Soccer star Alisha Lehmann appears in an Instagram selfie in October 2022. Pic credit: @alishalehmann7/Instagram

Alisha Lehmann wowed her fans in all-pink attire as she unveiled her new calendar just in time for the holiday season.

The 23-year-old Swiss soccer star took to social media to share a photo of herself rocking a hot pink leather or faux leather jacket.

She left the jacket open, revealing her pink bra underneath, and wore a matching pair of stylish leather pants to complete the stunning look.

For accessories, Alisha wore sleek black shades and several gold chain necklaces. One of them featured a small lock hanging from it.

She held a can of hairspray in one hand, which she appeared to be spraying at her blonde locks, creatively tied into a ponytail atop her head. Alisha pulled on some strands of that gorgeous flowing hair with her other hand.

The Aston Villa footballer also had her sunglasses positioned in such a way as to peek her eyes out over them, revealing dark eyeliner and eyeshadow. Along with that, she wore light pink lipstick.

“Link of the calendar in my bio😎” is all she wrote in her caption, but she definitely got the message across to many followers.

Fans react to Alisha Lehmann’s sizzling all-pink photo

With 9.2 million followers on her Instagram, Alisha gets a lot of attention for her posts. She likely sold a few calendars with her latest. As of this writing, the all-pink photo from her shoot had collected over 348,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments.

“The colors are nice !” a fan wrote in the comments with a clapping hands emoji.

“Most gorgeous women’s football player I’ve ever seen,” another fan commented on the post.

“You are a goddess blessings champion,” another individual remarked, including heart, rose, and star emojis.

Alisha Lehmann shared BoohooMAN promo

As a popular soccer star with many followers worldwide and on social media, Alisha can promote various brands she endorses or partners with. Based on her recent Instagram post, one of those partnerships appears to be BoohooMAN.

Soon after sharing her all-pink outfit on IG (above), she shared a new post in which she modeled a stylish pair of dark cargo pants from the boohooMAN brand as she sat sideways on a rotating chair at a small bar.

She paired them with a gorgeous white crop top featuring thin shoulder straps. Alisha kept her long blonde locks flowing for this photo set, a different style than she’d modeled in her calendar reveal pic.

In additional pics, Alisha modeled the pants in a full-standing position and sideways in a crouching stance as she enjoyed the moment near the bar.

“Ready for the future @boohooMAN #sustainability,” Alisha wrote in her caption.

According to the clothing brand’s website, they are “fashion’s best kept secret in menswear.”

The boohooMAN brand is “a global online fashion retailer offering thousands of styles across menswear so that you can stay ahead of the trends.”

Alisha has been linked to fellow footballer Douglas Luiz since earlier this year, who modeled a boohooMAN outfit on his Twitter in 2020.

As of this report, full details of Alisha’s paid partnership with boohooMAN are unknown. However, she’s likely given the brand an extra boost with her stunning photo set on Instagram.