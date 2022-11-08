Alicia’s new haircut looks amazing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

She’s famed for her long blond locks, but Alicia Silverstone has now changed up her hairdo and is ready for the new season.

The 46-year-old actress looked incredible in a photo that showed her hair in a darker hue than its usual style.

Wearing her new locks loose in soft waves around her shoulders, Alicia added simple hoop earrings so as not to distract from her new look.

Alicia wore a black gown for the shot, which had gorgeous ruffled tulle detail on the high neckline and capped sleeves.

There was a dotted mesh lace panel across the chest and shoulders, and the gown was then finished off with a black corset-style bodice.

She completed her outfit by wearing simple makeup and a peachy pink gloss on her lips.

Alicia added a gorgeous black gown to the look. Pic credit: @aliciasilverstone/Instagram

Alicia Silverstone stuns in Christian Siriano

Alicia recently wowed when she went shirtless in a post to Instagram.

Standing in her living room, the Clueless actress, who starred as Cher Horowitz in the hit 90s film nearly 30 years ago, wore a huge, shocking pink tulle skirt for the shot.

The gown was created by fashion designer Christian Siriano, who has also dressed the likes of Selma Blair, Janet Jackson, Kate Hudson, and Nicole Kidman.

Posing with her back to the camera, Alicia wore her hair in a chic messy style, and her eyes were ringed with thick black liner, which added edge to the look as she looked over her shoulder.

“Oops! I didn’t see you there…” she cheekily wrote as a caption to the photo.

Alicia Silverstone partners with Emface

Alicia’s skin always looks amazing, and now she’s revealed one of the ways she keeps it so youthful.

The star has been trying out a new treatment Emface a needleless therapy that uses electrical currents to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

“It’s like going to a gym for your face. It’s like a 20 minute face workout,” Alicia, who is partnered with the brand, explained in a short video to her 2 million Instagram fans.

She added in a caption on the post, “I decided to try an all-natural @emface treatment for the first time! I’m so curious to see my end results after the recommended protocol of four treatments!”

The innovative skincare machine is gaining quite the following among the A-List crowd. Other celebrity fans include Rebel Wilson, Jenna Dewan, Jessica Simpson, and TikTok star Charly Jordan.