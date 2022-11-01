Alicia Keys stuns at the 2019 City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

This year, she dressed up as the character Beerus from the Dragon Ball Z franchise. And she did not disappoint.

She wore a black long sleeve crop top, showing off her fit waist. Attached to the sleeves are gold arm cuffs. She also wore a dark blue pencil skirt with multicolor detailing on the front.

The Empire State of Mind singer paired the look with black heels, hoop earrings, and a slicked-back purple ponytail with a single braid that almost hits the floor.

She posed for the photoshoot with lines of Star Wars stormtroopers standing on opposite sides of her.

“Been wanting to do this for a long time…… 👻🎃👻🎃 Who am I? And who is he? Hope you’re having a fun weekend 💜💜💜,” Alicia wrote in her IG post’s caption.

Whether in costume or a swimsuit, Alicia has shown that she is definitely a fashionista.

Alicia Keys’ new song

Alicia just revealed her return to music. She recently shared a new Halloween look-alike photo with her over 24 million followers that included a surprise message.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Part of her Instagram post’s caption included “Santa Baby Nov 4th” for her new song’s release date.

The singer dressed up as the original Santa Baby singer Eartha Kitt, who released the iconic version all the way back in 1953.

She went braless and strapless in a white fur covering her body. She wore her hair slicked down, put on a dewy makeup look, and a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

A few days ago, she released another holiday single, Holiday Back 2 June.

Alicia Keys’ beauty line

In 2020, Alicia announced the launch of her skincare line, Keys Soulcare, in partnership with E.l.f Beauty. The products were released in 2021 and range from candles to lip balm.

The singer recently opened up about her relationship with her skin and the meaning behind her new beauty company.

In an interview with Ulta Beauty, she said, “Personally, I’ve always struggled with my skin and eventually I realized it was because of the energy I was carrying, toxic emotions or relationships that played a big part in how I reflected from the inside out. I realize self-care — self-love, really — has always been super important to me. And I know for a fact we aren’t often taught how to access it for ourselves. So, this is a new accessible way to look at the process.”

Keys Soulcare also gives back to the community by donating to the well-known nonprofit The Happy Org, promoting youth empowerment.

The line, which is both cruelty-free and vegan, is available at Ulta and Sephora.