Alicia Keys in a swimsuit for pool ‘monsters’ celebration

Alicia Keys shared a video from the pool as she swam and celebrated a big anniversary.

Alicia shared a video on Instagram featuring her in the water, wearing a swimsuit underneath the California sun.

The clip began with Alicia in the pool, watching after her child in the distance. Alicia rocked a dark one-piece swimsuit and stayed in her beautiful infinity pool overlooking the desert. She sported her signature makeup-free look with a scarf in her hair.

The person holding the camera, famed producer Swizz Beatz said, “Happy tenth-anniversary babe.”

Swizz wasn’t talking about his tenth anniversary with Alicia. Instead, he was referencing Alicia’s wildly successful album Girl On Fire. Alicia’s album received commercial and critical success, earning the Grammy for R&B Album of the Year in 2014.

Alicia turned toward the camera, flashed a smile, and threw her hands in the air.

Swizz Beatz continued, “Girl on Fire, tenth anniversary. Cheer, cheers, cheers!”

Alicia grabbed a glass nearby with a large ice cube and clear liquid. Swizz asked Alicia how she felt, and she revealed she felt “amazing.”

Her caption read, “Verified Some songs just become MONSTERS!! I love this song so much cause it reminds all of us of who we ARE!! This is OUR song!!! Big love to @nickiminaj @jeffbhasker @salaamremi @anntasticlv my love @therealswizzz And All who are ON FIRE!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats married in 2010

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz made headlines when they became a rumored couple in 2009. The pairing was controversial because people believed Swizz was with his wife, Mashonda Tifrere, at the time.

It wasn’t love at first sight for Alicia, who thought Swizz was “annoying” when she first met him. However, Alicia changed those feelings when she had the chance to work with the famous producer.

Alicia and Swizz made it official with a wedding ceremony on July 31, 2010, and she gave birth to their first child together three months later. Alicia and Swizz share children Egypt and Genesis.

Alicia, Swizz, and Mashonda share a blended family

Although the trio got off to a rough start, time has healed all wounds.

Mashonda revealed, “It took two years into our blending to make it happen, but when we did it was like turning the light on.”

She continued, “We realized we could minimize the impact on our children by reducing the conflict we had with one another. There were never any big blowouts. There were times when we didn’t fully agree, but we were all comfortable just letting it go.”

The three now share a blended family, thanks to some therapy.