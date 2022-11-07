Alicia Keys at the 2013 Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/starmaxinc.com

While promoting her new holiday album, Alicia Keys posed in a holiday-themed home wearing a trendy sheer blue top with a matching bandeau.

Styling her hair in four bubble ponytails, the You Don’t Know My Name singer paired the outfit with high-waisted denim jeans.

Keys’ blue top featured long sleeves and sheer metallic fabric, highlighting her bustline and arms.

The singer-songwriter was all smiles as she posed for pictures, accessorizing the look with gold hoops and a glamorous ring.

Last week, keys debuted her holiday project, Santa Baby, which features 11 Christmas-themed tracks.

Sharing lyrics from her lead single, December Back 2 June, the New York native captioned the series of photos on her Instagram, “Come inside. Close the door behind you. Put Santa Baby on, and let love come find you.”

Alicia Keys’ songwriting process

Keys got her start as a successful songwriter when she wrote a lot of her early hits, including Fallin’, Diary, and If I Ain’t Got You. She also helped write songs for Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, and other fellow musicians throughout her decades-long career.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Grammy-winning artist offered a glimpse into her songwriting process during a sit-down with Fader in December 2021, saying, “I really believe in the art of songwriting. I like to make words make sense. And I like choruses that like take you to a place that they’re very, they’re easy, they’re singable, but they also are emotional.”

“Like, I pay attention to the style of writing and how I want that song to kind of unfold for me and the person that’s going to listen to it,” Keys continued.

The singer’s skincare line

Keys launched her own body and skincare brand in 2020 called Keys Soulcare, collaborating with e.l.f. Beauty to offer products to her fans.

CEO of e.l.f. Beauty commented on the partnership, “We are so proud to partner with Alicia, as we share the same core values of inclusivity, empowerment, and a deeper view of beauty.”

The line offers a range of products aimed at improving skin, including a cleanser, daily moisturizer, and radiant eye cream. Keys Soulcare also retails body oil, body balm, body cream, and a dry brush as part of the brand’s body care section.

The brand worked alongside dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder to offer quality “skin-nourishing ingredients” and boasts a “clean formula.” None of Keys Soulcare’s products contain parabens, sulfated, lead, or mercury.