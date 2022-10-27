Alica Schmidt looked stunning in an Eiffel Tower shot. Pic credit: @alicasmd/Instagram

Alica Schmidt made a French connection as she rocked a daring black and white outfit during a visit to Paris.

The German beauty, named the world’s sexiest athlete, is lucky enough to travel the world through her sport and regularly posts pics from her desirable destinations.

Fans love to see the 400m runner in her exotic locales and, yes, in some daring get-ups.

For her latest snap, Alica donned a stunning black and white two-piece that showed off her athletic physique in front of the French capital’s famous Eiffel Tower.

Her black crop top with white tassels revealed perfect abs, while leather shorts with a long belt that hung down in front of her were the perfect showcase for her toned legs that seemed to go on forever.

Alica played with her long blonde hair, which waved gently in a nighttime breeze, as she stood before the tower with sightseers milling around her.

Alica accessorized simply with a silver ring and a gold bracelet on her left hand, which she tucked into a pocket on her shorts.

She told her 3.3 million Instagram followers, “Your mind needs to arrive at your destination before your life does 🙏🏼.”

And there’s no doubt her fans would have loved joining her at the spot, which looked gorgeous with the tower lit up brilliantly against a Parisian night sky.

Alica Schmidt loves to compete

Alica has built up a huge social media following and can regularly be seen at glamorous events.

But the sportswoman, who is part of the German 4x400m relay team, is primarily focused on her career and has eyes on the Paris 2024 Olympics.

She told The Sun, “I think all that matters is my performance and what I bring to the table that counts. I’m focusing on what I want to achieve as an athlete and I try not to let people’s perception of me dictate my behavior or opportunities.”

Alica Schmidt shows off her perfect figure

That dedication to fitness has brought excellent results, though, which Alica regularly shows off in revealing swimwear.

Monsters and Critics told how she wowed fans with a sizzling bikini video on TikTok.

In the sensational clip, Alica starts off in a stunning black two-piece before taking a plunge and re-emerging through clever editing in a completely different swimsuit.

She’s not the only sports star to rock a bikini recently, either. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion Gezary Matuda shared a racy shot in a yellow two-piece recently as she enjoyed 105°F temperatures in Las Vegas.

