Alicia Schmidt looked gorgeous in workout clothes. Pic credit: @alicasmd/Instagram

Alica Schmidt served some serious motivation in a recent share, wearing a pair of thigh-skimming spandex shorts and a tight sports bra on the track.

The gorgeous German runner stopped for a photo alongside fellow track and field athlete Justus Ringel, who went shirtless to show off his chiseled abs.

Beyond being named on the coveted Forbes 30 under 30 list last month, Alicia was also dubbed the “World’s Sexiest Athlete” back in 2017 by the Australian magazine Busted Coverage, and it’s not hard to see why!

Alicia’s fit figure looked amazing in the workout apparel, which unveiled her sculpted abs, impressive arms, and toned legs, all the way down to her bright yellow sneakers.

Not to mention, her long blonde hair still somehow looked soft and touchable in a ponytail despite being in the midst of an intense workout.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Starting the week strong 😂 💪,” she added at the bottom of the share.

Pic credit: @alicasmd/Instagram

Alica Schmidt posed in white outfit to promote BOSS watches by HUGO BOSS

Alica traded her workout gear yesterday for a sweet skirt and revealing top to promote the collection of BOSS watches by HUGO BOSS.

The 24-year-old athlete struck a gorgeous pose in the white ensemble with her arm up to highlight the glistening gold timepiece on her wrist.

She tagged the legendary designer, adding “Value what you have while you have it ❤️” alongside a string of hashtags.

Alica Schmidt rocked skintight spandex for Foodspring partnership

Last week, Alica showed off her rock-hard physique to promote the German premium fitness food and sports nutrition brand, Foodspring.

Talk about legs for days! The five-foot-nine beauty sizzled in barely-there shorts and a sports bra emblazoned with the BOSS logo.

Of course, Alicia frequently shares inspirational workout content, so this partnership fits right in with her active lifestyle, and according to her, the products enhance her training efforts.

The company offers everything from snacks and supplements to protein powders and spreads.

She added her personal discount code to the caption, with a portion reading, “I can’t wait to be this tanned again soon 🙏🏼🌞.”

Now, circling back to Alicia’s title of “World’s Sexiest Athlete,” it may surprise some that she’s not exactly fond of the tantalizing tag.

During an interview with SunSport, she said, “This title doesn’t mean anything to me. It’s based on a subjective opinion of someone else judging the appearance of a person. I like to think that beauty comes from the inside!”