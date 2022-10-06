Ali Larter in skintight spandex prefers to be wild

Ali Larter enjoys being “wild.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Actress and model Ali Larter looked at one with nature as she shared a stunning photo wearing activewear.

Ali looked stunning wearing a matching olive green sports bra and leggings with neon piping by the American brand Buffbunny Collection.

The Final Destination star looked toned and tan as she walked in a golden field with rolling hills in the background.

Ali accessorized her look with black shades and chewed on a piece of grass while she posed for a natural photo.

With her blonde hair swept to the side, the 46-year-old, who previously starred in The Rookie and Splitting Up Together, looked effortlessly sexy and fit.

She captioned the photo, “wild is my favorite way to be,” and seemed very natural in her rustic surroundings.

Followers commented with compliments, one asking if she planned to match her outfit to her hike backdrop, to which Ali replied, “Always match your landscape, Brian .😂”

Pic credit: @alilarter/Instagram

Ali Larter is fit and glowing

In an Instagram snap posted a few days later, Ali uploaded a screenshot from her Apple Watch, showing that she had completed a hike of almost eight miles in just over three hours.

She followed up the shot with a snap from the hike she had just completed.

Wearing a camouflage cap backward, a black down jacket, and sunglasses, she grinned from ear to ear while taking the selfie.

Ali Larter launches her own wine brand

While Ali is still acting as she had a supporting role in the political comedy The Hater earlier this year, she has another business venture on her mind.

Due to launch next week, Ali announced on Instagram that her new brand, Forever Gold Wine, will be available to shop soon. Referring to it as a “passion project,” she urged her followers to sign up ahead of its release.

In a short social media video, she appeared smiling and gave the details of what she’s been working on while holding a glass of red.

She captioned the video, “One week until the launch of my Forever Gold wines! This has been such a passion project of mine, and I know you’ll love it just as much as I do. Sign up at the link in my bio or at www.forevergoldwine.com to be the first to shop and come on this journey with me. Cheers! ✨”