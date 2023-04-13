Ali Larter took a dip in a swimming pool wearing a swimsuit for promo.

The 47-year-old actress looked incredible in a series of photos to promote her new wine.

In the snap, the beautiful actor flashed a gorgeous smile as she looked into the distance with a glass of red wine in hand.

In the second slide, Larter had her feet in the pool, wearing a wrap-around robe and bikini top as she posed with the Forever Gold Wine.

In the final slide, she smiled and gave a view of the stunning backdrop.

She added in the caption, “✨🍷✨We are almost down to the bottom of our lot! Get your Forever Gold Wine while you can! Link in my bio.”

Learn all about Larter’s new wine collection and her sizzling promo.

Ali Larter stuns in a bikini for Forever Gold Wine

Larter introduced her new wine collection with a sizzling photoshoot.

Forever Gold Wines offers chardonnay and red blend wines.

The alcoholic beverage is hand-selected by Larter, and the brand says it is crafted to perfection with award-winning winemakers in California’s Central Coast.

The chardonnay and red blend wine bundle retails for $54.90 for two 750 ml bottles.

The actress said she was inspired by traveling and discovering different cultures and people to create her wine.

Ali Larter breaks down her skincare routine

Larter detailed her skincare routine and glam, so her fans can get her look too. In an Instagram post, the Heroes actress shared several photos.

In the first, the beauty shared a glammed-up look with a selfie showing her easy glam look with what she described as “golden, rosy, dewy skin.”

The actor added that she lives in a high-altitude desert climate, so her skincare routine focuses on combating dry skin.

She also shared a make-up-free snap and a photo of all her products.

Larter recommended the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer, Eve Lom Cleanser, and Radiance Repair Retinol Serum.

Her go-to serum is the Sunburst C+ Superfruit Serum from Revelant Skin, and she keeps her skin moist with the Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream by Weleda.

For glam, Larter listed the Ilia Beauty ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation, Chanel’s Ultra Le Teint Foundation, the Monika Blunder Beauty Blunder Cover Foundation/Concealer: 2, and the Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand by Charlotte Tilbury.

For her glossy lips, the beauty recommended Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Tom Ford Beauty Lipstick 13 in Blush Nude, and the Cle de Peau Beauté Radiance Lip Gloss in Rose Quartz.