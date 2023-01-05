Alexis Ren wows in sleeveless plunging royal blue gown for photoshoot

Alexis Ren stunned in a royal blue gown, crop top, and beret for a new photo shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Alexis Ren looked gorgeous as she sizzled in several gorgeous looks for a photoshoot to promote Frame. The 26-year-old model and actress posed in four styles for the photo shoot.

One of the most eye-catching outfits she wore was a glamorous royal blue gown with a plunging neckline. The sleeveless dress with halter neck straps featured two cutouts in the torso, showing off Ren’s toned midriff.

Its sleeveless style left her toned arms bare and gave a glimpse of the rose tattoo on her left rib. Meanwhile, she let the dress speak for itself while going minimal on the accessories.

Ren did go full glam on her makeup, though, and also boasted red fingernail polish which was visible as she posed with her hands on her hips. She also opted to wear her long blonde hair down for the photoshoot, letting a few strands fall over her forehead into her face.

Ren posed mainly against a soft pink background, which contrasted the deep royal blue of her dress. The lighting and color also went well with the hue of her fingernail polish and her glossy pink lipstick.

She posed for three photos in her gown, switching between smoldering at the camera and looking downward as she posed.

Alexis Ren stunned in photoshoot for Frame

Ren also donned a few more looks from Frame to promote their various styles further.

In her post, she wrote, “For @frame” in the caption, giving credit to the retail clothing brand for her outfits.

Following the blue gown, she wore a more casual but classy look. She matched the hue of the pink wall with an equally light pink long-sleeve crop top and matching pink beret.

The pink crop top slipped off one shoulder and featured a low v-neckline. Meanwhile, she paired the pink shirt and hat with a simple pair of bootcut blue denim jeans.

She left her hair and makeup the same for each look but did add a pair of glossy leather slip-on shoes with black socks to her crop top and beret look. The shoes were visible as she posed on a stool with a hand on her hip and one foot on the chair.

For her last look, she donned a wrinkled white button-down dress shirt, which she paired with a pair of black pants. She later added her crop top over her white-button down and black leather pants as she switched to posing against a grayish/black background.

With her 17 million Instagram followers, clothing brands often tap into Ren to model their pieces in stunning photo shoots.

Ren is an Alo Yoga partner

While Frame was the most recent brand that Ren promoted, one of the most prominent brands she has partnered with is Alo Yoga. The company specializes in activewear and yoga clothes, offering an array of workout sets, sweats, bodysuits, and leggings.

As an actor and dancer who appeared in Dancing with the Stars, Ren has found Alo Yoga to be both fashionable and comfortable. She has even repped the brand while practicing ballet.

However, she has also found an affinity for Alo’s gorgeous bodysuits, both long-sleeved and short-sleeved. She has worn them to keep warm in the winter or to keep cool during summer days.

While Ren’s partnership with Alo Yoa has largely taken the form of photo shoots and modeling, it has also resulted in a collaboration of workout video series. The videos show off Alo activewear while allowing Ren to share insight into her workout routine.

As a model and active individual who enjoys dancing, Alo Yoga has proven to be a fruitful partnership for Ren.