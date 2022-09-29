Alexis Ren wows in plunging green bustier and suit jacket

Alexis Ren looks beautiful smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The beautiful model Alexis Ren looks breathtaking in a silk green corset for a magazine photoshoot.

Ren is the cover for Ocean Drive Magazine. She wore a beautiful and classy aquamarine swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

Her long blonde hair was braided into two parts, and she showed off her incredibly toned legs in the swimsuit.

For another picture, she put on a green corset top underneath a sophisticated but sexy formal black suit jacket with a matching miniskirt.

She showed off her abs with this look and accessorized with a gold necklace as she posed against a wall with the sun making her skin shine.

Ren has been very vocal about her eating disorder but has become a role model in the fitness industry thanks to her passion for fitness as she stays in shape to model and practice ballet.

Alexis Ren shows off her abs and legs for photoshoot

The social media personality posted some pictures of this photoshoot on her Instagram account and the article itself.

She captioned this post, “Honored to be the cover of @oceandrivemag ❤️ thank you to my wonderful team,” and made sure to tag everyone else from hair and makeup to the editor for making this amazing magazine cover possible.

Alexis Ren talks about her acting career

The 25-year-old American model and social media personality is now stepping into the entertainment industry.

She recently landed a role in the same movie as Antonio Banderas, The Enforcer. She spoke to Ocean Drive about the transition into acting, which she had wanted to do for so long. “It is a very organic and natural transition to move to acting, but for so long I fought it. … Maybe because I’m from L.A. and I felt like everyone was an actor. But I’ve wanted to be so much more than just pushed into the ‘influencer’ category that remained for so many years.”

Ren took acting lessons for over three years before landing this role. She expressed to the magazine that she felt a grudge over people’s perception of her. She felt she wasn’t respected in the modeling industry and was only categorized as an influencer.

But making it in Hollywood is not easy. Getting castings as someone who has never had any previous acting jobs is almost impossible. Luckily for Ren, the director of this film saw something in her that was perfect for the role.

The Enforcer is now out in theaters and On Demand.