Alexis Ren wows in plunging cut out dress

Alexis Ren looks incredible in a smokey eye look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Alexis Ren wowed in a tight black dress.

The model always looks incredible at events and red carpets, and this time was no exception.

She left everyone with their jaws on the floor by sharing a picture of herself in an incredibly sexy dress.

Ren wore a tight black minidress that hugged her curves perfectly, showing off her athlethic and slim figure.

The dress was cut in a diagonal from her chest to her legs. A fine string tied the fabric together,, allowing the model to show some skin.

The top had a built-in bra, and the fabric made a little twist right below her neck, joining the two long sleeves together.

Alexis Ren looks stunning in a black minidress

Her beautiful blonde hair was curled, falling over her shoulders, and her makeup was very light and fresh, adding a little color with a pink nude lip.

Ren attended the Revolve Gallery event when she posted the picture on her Instagram stories. She added some text as well, saying, “Loved this look. @dundasworld @revolve #revolvegallery.”

The stunning dress she was wearing is by the celebrity designer Peter Dundas. Other celebrities that have worn his designs are Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Pic credit: @alexisren/Instagram

Alexis Ren talks about The Enforcer

Model and social media personality Alexis Ren can add actress to her resume as well.

She previously had minor “acting roles” in music videos for Ed Sheeran’s South of the Border and Not Ok by Kygo, but this is her first film ever. Ren is starring along with Antonio Banderas, Mojean Ren, and Kate Bosworth in the movie The Enforcer.

The model told LRM Online, “It has been kind of like a pinch me moment all year. Like, when I finally got to announce it last July, I was just like, ‘what is happening right now?'” She talked about how when you are new to the industry, you need someone to take a chance on you, which most of the time is very difficult since casting directors want the person to have previous experience, leading to an ironic and never-ending cycle.

Luckily for Ren, she got the shot she needed to make this huge step in her career.

Watch Alexis Ren’s full interview with LRM Online, and don’t miss The Enforcer, which will be available in theaters and On Demand September 23, 2022.